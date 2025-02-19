Junta awards 11.3m-euro maintenance contracts for more than 500km of roads in Malaga province

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Wednesday, 19 February 2025, 14:02 Compartir

Andalucía's regional ministry for public works (Fomento) has awarded contracts for almost 11.3 million euros (11,277,169) for the maintenance of 535 kilometres of roads in the province of Málaga. Two companies - Azvi and Elayco - will be in charge of more than thirty roads in the Axarquia, Serranía de Ronda and the Guadalhorce valley areas.

Fomento has awarded Azvi a 5.9-million-euro contract for the maintenance work in the Axarquia area, which provides the backbone of communications in municipalities such as Vélez-Malaga, Competa, Torrox, Riogordo and La Viñuela. This conservation contract in the eastern area covers a total of 218 kilometres of regional roads.

The contract for the western area, which includes 316 kilometres of roads mainly in the Serranía de Ronda and the Guadalhorce valley areas, has been awarded to the company Elayco for more than 5.3 million euros.

The main novelty is the regular price review, in accordance with the amendment of the public sector contracts act. This possibility, already included as standard in new service contracts, is in addition to the exceptional price review for maintenance carried out in 2023, which addressed a request from the sector for an increase in the allocations to offset the rise in material costs.

Fomento regional minister Rocío Díaz has highlighted the renewal of maintenance contracts that are key to guaranteeing the good condition of the roads and which have experienced a significant increase in the budget, as a result of the commitment to road safety. "We have acted with foresight and avoided the mistakes made by previous governments," she said, alluding to the situation in which Juanma Moreno's government found itself when it arrived at the beginning of 2019. At the time, most of the contracts had expired or were about to do so, making it necessary to resort to emergency contracts to guarantee the maintenance of the road network.