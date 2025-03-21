The IDILIQ Foundation's Kind Holidays initiative shines at Malaga Festival

SUR in English Friday, 21 March 2025, 11:49 Compartir

The 28th Malaga Festival's Solidarity Space, hosted by Malaga city council and supported by the La Caixa Foundation, brought together representatives from the IDILIQ Foundation, Mijas town council, and various social groups. Together, they celebrated the 'Holidays with Heart: A Journey of Dreams and Wishes Fulfilled' initiative – offering free holiday accommodation at IDILIQ Group resorts to families facing significant emotional and physical hardships and serving as a beacon of hope.

Juan Miguel Marcos, President of the IDILIQ Foundation, emphasised the initiative's goal: creating lasting memories for families navigating immense challenges. He stated, "While holidays are often taken for granted, they remain a distant dream for some. We've seen firsthand how these special getaways forge precious, priceless memories, imbuing every moment with profound meaning and heartfelt emotion."

Attendees heard powerful testimonials from families who have directly benefited from Holidays with Heart. Scotty Darroch shared his journey of healing after his experiences in the British Army, highlighting how his stay at Wyndham Costa del Sol was a lifeline. Sarah Sea and her son Phoenix, who battles infantile neuroaxonal dystrophy, also cherished their time at the Mijas resort. "Everyone we met made us feel like family – loved, cared for, and appreciated," Sarah explained.

Grant Peires, Communications Director of IDILIQ Hotels & Resorts and the driving force behind this solidarity movement, noted that since 2016, over 2,000 individuals have been accommodated through Wyndham, Ramada, and IDILIQ resorts, with approximately half staying at the Mijas Costa resorts. "This year, we're expanding our commitment by offering 50 weeks of accommodation to Spanish families, providing them with a well-deserved respite in our hotels and resorts. In 2026, we'll increase this to 100 weeks." Peires encouraged the broader hotel industry to join in supporting these remarkable families, calling them "the most grateful guests our resorts have ever had the pleasure of hosting."

In this sense, the IDILIQ Foundation is establishing collaborations with different associations in the province in order to make them aware of IDILIQ's great commitment to solidarity with the citizens of Malaga.