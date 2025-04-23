Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

File image of people sunbathing on La Malagueta beach in Malaga city. Moreno
Weather

Heat is on along Costa del Sol with temperatures expected to reach 30C soon

Malaga city and Estepona tied yesterday being the hottest places in the whole of mainland Spain with 27.2 degrees

Ignacio Lillo

Ignacio Lillo

Malaga

Wednesday, 23 April 2025, 12:01

From cold and rain to warmth and dry in less than a week - Malaga province has seen a major change in the weather forecasts. Full beaches are expected this weekend, for the first time this year, once the warm 'terral' wind enters and raises temperatures to 30C in some places such as Malaga city and other coastal towns that usually benefit from it, such as Vélez-Málaga, Estepona and others.

The warm weather will bless not only the weekend, but also the rest of the week, even if with less summer-like temperatures. According to José Luis Escudero, head of SUR's weather blog 'Tormentas y Rayos', the 'terral' has already arrived in the usual areas in the province, bringing "summer-like temperatures". However, the stronger and colder 'poniente' wind has been active in some coastal and the inland areas, which usually brings lower temperatures.

According to official data from Aemet, Spain's state meteorological agency, on Tuesday 22 April, Malaga city and Estepona tied at 27.2C - the highest maximum temperatures on the Spanish mainland. The maximum for the whole of Spain (islands included) was recorded in Tazacorte on the island of La Palma with 27.3C. Other areas in Malaga province also registered high maximum temperatures: El Cónsul with 27C; Álora with 26.3C; Vélez-Málaga with 25.8C. Marbella, Antequera and Ronda, where the 'terral' did not arrive, saw slightly lower figures, with 21C, 20.6C and 19.3C, respectively.

27.3C

was the maximum in Spain yesterday, recorded on the island of La Palma, only 0.1C higher than in Malaga city and Estepona

This week will be spared any chance of rain and the temperatures will be above the usual values for this time of year. As the wind changes from 'terral' to 'levante' along the coast, temperatures will slightly drop to 23C and 25C between Wednesday and Friday.

A new peak is expected on Saturday, with 30C in Malaga city and other coastal areas. Nighttime minimums will also be very mild, between 16 and 19 degrees.

