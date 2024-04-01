Spain's central government commits another 2.6 million euros to improve beaches along the Costa del Sol

Europa Press Malaga Monday, 1 April 2024, 14:15 Compartir Copiar enlace

Central government in Spain is set to inject 2.6 million euros into the improvement of beaches along the coastline of Malaga province.

The eastern strip of the coast of the Costa is set to get about one million euros, while 1.6 million will go towards improving beaches along the western Costa del Sol. Government sources in Madrid told Europa Press it is "the largest investment" Malaga has received for the maintenance and improvement of its provincial beaches, "which shows the commitment of the government of Pedro Sánchez to the coast of Malaga".

The two contracts are in the final stages of being awarded and will serve to meet the demands of the Malaga coast for the coming summer season once the period of storms that so far this year affected 169 kilometres of coastline this year comes to an end.

In addition, the Spanish government highlighted the "agile and rapid response" provided through emergency contracts for incidents that happened in 2023, with an investment of 1.3 million euros, and in 2022, with an investment of 2.2 million euros, which allowed beaches along the coast of Malaga to be in an optimal state.

The government also pointed out the "impetus" given to beach improvement projects in Malaga province during PSOE PM's Pedro Sánchez's first term in office. It referenced a improvement project completed in 2023 to sea defences in Santa Ana and Malapesquera in Benalmádena, involving a sum of 1.1 million euros. "A total investment in beach improvement that quadruples in a single mandate the investment made in the two previous mandates of the Partido Popular, which only allocated 300,000 euros to the first phase of improvement works of Ferrara (Torrox) leaving the most important work unfinished," the source added.

The rest of the projects promoted by the Spanish government in the last five years include Baños del Carmen (3.3 million euros), which is pending the awarding of works. The improvement of the beaches of Marbella and San Pedro Alcántara (15.9 million euros); work at Ferrara in Torrox (6.5 million euros), in the environmental processing phase; and a new improvement project for La Cala and El Bombo in Mijas which will involve an investment of 2.2 million euros.

"The commitment to the coastline is unequivocal and is materialised in concrete advances in improvement projects, in agile response through emergency works when the coastline has required it; and in a redoubling of efforts in ordinary maintenance contracts such as those that will be awarded shortly," the government said.