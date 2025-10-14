Central government allocates 42.6 million euros to upgrade 20 tunnels on Costa del Sol toll road

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Tuesday, 14 October 2025, 12:31 Share

The Spanish government's cabinet of top ministers is expected to approve a Royal Decree today, proposed by the Ministry of Transport, amending the two concessions for the AP-7 toll road on the Costa del Sol. On both sections (Malaga-Estepona and Estepona-Guadiaro), the concessionary company Ausol has invested heavily to adapt 20 tunnels to European safety standards and improve energy efficiency for the lighting and air renewal systems.

The government recognises the 42.6-million investment necessary to align the tunnels with European legislation, which will be paid by the Ministry of Transport. Meanwhile, the concessionary company will assume the cost of drafting the necessary projects, as well as the maintenance and operation expenses until the end of the concession period.

The work covered a total of 12 kilometres in both directions, within the tunnels at Montemayor, La Quinta, Río Verde, Nagüeles, Santa María I and Calahonda (Malaga-Estepona section) and Casares, Santa María II, Corominas and Estepona (Estepona-Guadiaro).

22,300 vehicles is the average daily traffic using the AP-7 motorway tunnels between Malaga and Estepona

The Malaga-Estepona tunnels are used by around 22,300 vehicles a day, while the Estepona-Guadiaro section receives around 19,400 vehicles per day. The road safety and energy efficiency improvements are already benefiting this highly saturated road.

Improvements

The main tasks included the construction of new emergency galleries; toxic liquid separation systems; improved ventilation and lighting (LED lights); modernisation of firefighting installations; improved traffic management.

In May 2024, the AP-7 between Malaga and Guadiaro became the first road of its kind in Spain to adapt all of its tunnels to the strict European road safety regulations. This work, which lasted four years (it began during the pandemic), was a challenge, as it was under way while the toll road remained open to users.