Malaga reservoirs release water ahead of forecast for heavy rain this weekend

Some Malaga reservoirs have been forced to perform precise and controlled operations to discharge water following the recent heavy downpours that have recently hit parts of the province. Teams are monitoring flooding and the flow of the rivers. Although the drought that has been troubling the province for some time is not over, the significant increases in various reservoirs brings Malaga some relief.

The reservoirs currently store more than 211 million cubic metres in total, compared to the 97 that they held a year ago. However, the distribution of rain has not been even throughout the province, with Axarquia remaining at the most serious level of scarcity and other areas experiencing floods. This calls for important safety decisions and intelligent water management.

At the moment, there are no widespread releases of water and they are being carried out intermittently and in a controlled manner. In the last few days, some watercourses on the western Costa del Sol have risen due to operations at the diversion dams of the La Concepción reservoir: Guadalmansa, Guadalmina and Guadaiza.

Guadalmansa opened on Wednesday

"Guadalmansa was opened this Wednesday afternoon as a precaution against future rainfall, as was done on Thursday with the other two dams in the Concepción system. However, they are no longer open," said sources from the Andalusian regional government.

80% is the level of the La Concepción reservoir, which now exceeds 46 million cubic metres.

The La Concepción reservoir has now reached 80% of its capacity, with more than 46 million cubic metres. The coast has virtually left the drought risk. The large volume of rainfall that was discharged in areas such as Sierra Bermeja, Ronda or Genal predicts generous runoff over the next few days. More rain is expected over the course of this weekend, which will be added to the current levels. There is a possibility of a water release in the main dam.

15 million cubic metres of water per year would be transferred to the coast from the future Gibralmedina dam.

The La Concepción dam has a capacity of only 57 million cubic metres, which is too little for the inflows from the Verde river and the triple transfer. However, the two proposals for increasing the capacity of the reservoir were discarded, so the solution is in the Gibralmedina dam on the Guadiaro, halfway between Cadiz and Malaga. A project aiming to include it as a work of general interest has been submitted to the regional ministry of agriculture, but it is expected to see development in a few years.

273 mm of rain has been collected in recent days in the course of the Turón river as it passes through Ardales.

The basin of the Verde and the other rivers mentioned above collects a lot of water, which makes the numbers registered in the gauges of the Guadaiza, Guadalmina or Guadalmansa in the last few days irrelevant - 45, 58 and 61mm.

For some time on Thursday, the spillway at the La Encantada dam (Álora), managed by Endesa for electricity production, was also open to release water. The situation of the Turón river is particularly notable, as it has collected 273mm at the point where it passes through Ardales.

5 cubic metres per second have been released through the bottom gates of the Tajo de la Encantada river, in Álora.

The inflows have caused water levels at La Encantada reservoir to rise several times, leading to the release of 5 cubic metres per second on at least two occasions. Given the circumstances, warnings were issued to the mayors of Cártama, Pizarra, Alhaurín de la Torre, Álora and Malaga.

Technicians at various dams have taken measures to monitor and inspect a situation in which downstream communication is key. Various operations are under way, including the enhancement of the routine cleaning work due to the debris collected in the past week.