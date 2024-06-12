Pet dog miraculously escapes unharmed after car plunges off motorway bridge on the Costa del Sol, killing a young couple

Irene Quirante Malaga Wednesday, 12 June 2024, 16:51 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

A pet dog has miraculously escaped a serious road traffic accident unharmed, despite it travelling inside a car that plunged off the AP-7 motorway from a 15-metre high bridge killing the two people inside.

The vehicle careered off the major road near Mijas Golf and fell from a 15-metre-high bridge about 9.15am on Saturday 8 June. The car burst into flames, with police later finding the charred bodies of a man and woman inside once the flames were extinguished. They were a young couple who had been living in San Pedro Alcántara, in Marbella.

Around 24 hours after the fatal incident police officers located a dog nearby which belonged to the couple and was unharmed. Guardia Civil officers cannot explain how the animal was able to get out of the car nor how it managed to not sustain any injuries.

On Sunday 9 June, it was a local resident who contacted police to report the discovery of a dog in the same area as the crash, near Calle Pozos de la Sierrezuela. Officers found the dog, a Pomeranian breed, had diesel oil stains and was very nervous.

Following investigations, police officers found the dog had been travelling inside the couple's vehicle and it belonged to the young woman who died. The pet was handed over to the victim's brother.

Eyewitnesses

Several calls alerted emergency services to the fatal incident. According to witnesses, the car was on fire under a bridge on the AP-7, near Mijas Golf. Apparently, the car left the road and plunged off the motorway at kilometre 209, bursting into flames. The bodies of the two occupants were found inside the gutted vehicle, when the flames were finally extinguished.