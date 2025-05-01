Malaga to New York direct, daily flight is back: everything you need to know

Pilar Martínez Málaga Thursday, 1 May 2025, 14:15 Compartir

Malaga Airport recovers . American company United Airlines will resume its direct, daily flight to New York this Friday and will maintain it until 24 September. This is the third summer that the airline has spent at Malaga's facilities. Seeing how successful the route was, United Airlines increased the frequencies from three times a week to one flight a day last year.

United Airlines head of sales in Spain, Antonio de Toro, said that they will put 51,000 seats on sale - a figure that represents 280% more than those offered in 2023. The first plane of this year's operation will land at Malaga Airport at 7.35am on Friday, after having taken off from Neward airport at 5.50pm on Thursday. The flight from Malaga to New York will depart at 9.35am every day, arriving in the Big Apple at 12.10pm local time.

This connection is the only one in Andalucía that goes all the way to the US, without a stopover. It will be operated on a Boeing 757-200 aircraft, which has a total of 176 seats, of which 16 are United Polaris business class beds; 160 are in Economy class, including 42 Economy Plus seats that offer more space to the passenger.

This summer, United Airlines will also fly from Bilbao, Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona and Madrid. The company has confirmed that occupancy is still high and that the demand for such flights is strong, even for the higher classes. Tourists' interest should not be a surprise, given the boom in the arrival of Americans in the Costa del Sol, even outside this high season. Last year, following a 10% growth, the US, became the sixth most important market for tourism and real estate in the province, after Spain, the UK, the Netherlands, Germany and Italy.

United Airlines' operations at Malaga Airport began in June 2023, with three frequencies a week and more than 18,300 seats, 9,150 seats in each direction, but it was in 2024 that the number of seats increased to 51,000. "The increase is bestial," said Antonio de Toro. After the launch for 2025, the challenge is to consolidate the only route linking Andalucía with the US with a flight operational all year round.