The day when the sea in Malaga was as warm as in the Caribbean The highest sea temperature was recorded off Malaga city on 7 August 2015, with 29.1 degrees at 4pm

Almudena Nogués Tuesday, 6 August 2024, 11:51

"Está caldo de puchero" (it's a stew broth). If you've been to the beach these last few days you've probably heard a bather pronouncing this verdict. And after a July with cool water on the coast of the province, the good news for the chilly ones is that the sea water is getting warmer. The explanation? Simple: "the long summer days and solar radiation increases the air temperature and heats up the upper layer of the ocean," explains José Luis Escudero, a meteorology expert. However, two other factors must be present: "that there are no continuous episodes of terral or levante storms that agitate the water," he adds.

This Monday, the buoy in the port of Malaga has a pleasant reading of 24.6 degrees. According to Aemet, the sea water temperature will be around 23-24 degrees on the Malaga coast over the next few days. The Axarquia coastline - with 25 degrees - will enjoy the highest maximum temperatures.

However, it is still a long way from the historical maximum shown by the Puerto del Estado register, which allows daily data to be consulted since 1985 provided by a buoy on the outskirts of the city's port area.

As Escudero recalls in his blog Tormentas y Rayos, we have to go back to 7 August 2015 (at 4pm) when the people of Malaga were able to take a warm dip at 29.1 degrees. "On that day, we had had several weeks of calm seas with no wind and high temperatures. When it doesn't stir, the surface gets very warm. So as the summer progresses, the water gets warmer and warmer. As long as there are no strong winds, which bring up colder water, or storms, which also lower the temperature," he says.

By contrast, to find the coldest sea day we have to go back to 25 January 2020, when it was 11.7 degrees. In the summer season, on 8 July 2014 there was also a low temperature of 15.4 degrees. "In Malaga we are very close to the Atlantic, so cold currents come in from that area. This means that in summer our waters are less warm than those of Murcia, Alicante or Barcelona, where last year they reached 30 degrees," he adds.