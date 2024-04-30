Costa del Sol's leisure attraction sector: 'We need a big park and we need it to be called Tivoli'

Pilar Martínez Malaga Tuesday, 30 April 2024, 13:47 Compartir Copiar enlace

Leisure parks and attractions along the Costa del Sol generated around 145 million euros in 2023 from visitors, new figures from the tourism sector show.

Turismo Costa del Sol president Francisco Salado, and head of the Association of Leisure Parks of Malaga province (Apeco) José Yagüe, released a study which unveiled its valuable contribution to the tourism sector.

"The report analysed trends, demand, and provides a series of proposals to improve the competitiveness of the segment and to help entrepreneurs to make their decisions more efficiently. The leisure segment is vital for our destination," Salado said.

According to the report, Costa del Sol leisure parks generated some five million annual visitors last year, resulting in 145 million euros revenue. It also created 1,500 jobs, the study showed. The figures are a 21% increase with respect to the number of tourists and 30% in terms of turnover compared to 2019.

Almost 600 surveys were carried out among tourists on the Costa del Sol. The findings revealed that one in three see leisure as one of their main motivations to travel to the destination and 66.3% of visitors are international, with the United Kingdom, France and Germany being the main markets of origin. Almost 97% of tourists rated their experience as positive or very positive and would recommend it, giving a score of 8.2 out of ten.

Visitor profile

Some 89.3% of the tourists surveyed are employed, and on-average 46 years old, with more than half men. The main motivations for 96.3% of those surveyed were leisure and holiday enjoyment. During their stay they visited an average of two leisure park facilities. Most of the visits were to animal parks and aquatic centres, while a significant number used the tourist buses and others attended shows.

Salado said the report shows the competitive advantages of the sector in terms of climate, the wide range of offerings, prices and the quality of the centres. The study also pointed out the way forward, "as proposals for improvements such as the commitment to sustainability, break seasonality, improve transport, and promote partnerships and even more institutional collaboration", Salado added.

Planning strategies

Yagüe also pointed out the importance of the study "which is of great help to us in planning short and medium-term strategies". After assessing the province's leisure offer, he considered that a large park "which should be called Tivoli" is lacking. "Tivoli is the unfinished business of the leisure sector. It is part of the collective memory. We need a big park and we need it to be called Tivoli. We want this matter to be fixed and for it to reopen and continue to offer happiness to tourists," he said.

Salado insisted on continuing to demand these businesses be considered tourist activities and highlighted the new projects in the sector and the important investments made in recent years in existing centres for their improvement and expansion.