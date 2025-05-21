Costa del Sol motorway inspects main road bridges using drones

The inspection drone, under the deck of one of the AP-7 viaducts.

The Costa del Sol motorway (AP-7) has launched an innovative technical inspection service using drones on the main viaducts along the road. According to the concessionary company Ausol, this action responds to the need to apply advanced technologies for the preventive maintenance of critical infrastructures.

The service consists of drone flights to collect high-precision visual and technical data on the condition of the main bridges, which facilitates a detailed assessment to identify and anticipate possible maintenance needs.

The Guadalobón, El Mármol and Arroyo Hondo river bridges in Marbella, Estepona and Benalmádena have already been inspected using this technique

These inspections are focused on the supports of the structures and are carried out below the deck, without interfering with motorway traffic. In fact, one of the main benefits of this methodology is that it allows these tasks to be carried out without the need for lane closures for the positioning of the inspection trucks. This eliminates any impact on traffic and improves operational efficiency, as well as ensuring the safety of users and workers.

Inspections carried out

The first flights have been carried out on three viaducts, two of which are located on the Marbella and Benalmádena toll-free bypasses: Guadalobón river viaduct, on the AP-7 motorway, PK 152+800, Marbella-Estepona section and the Arroyo Hondo viaduct on the A-7 dual carriageway, KP 1005+000, Benalmádena toll-free bypass.

"Measures like this endorse safety and efficiency," said Ausol's general manager Juan Marchini, adding that the company continues to implement advanced technological solutions for the maintenance of the Costa del Sol motorway.