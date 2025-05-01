Bishop of Malaga in intensive care following three operations in one week

Jesús Hinojosa Málaga Thursday, 1 May 2025, 15:29 Compartir

The bishop of Malaga, Jesús Catalá, is in intensive care where his condition is "stable" but "serious" after undergoing three operations in the space of a week. The 75-year-old bishop formally presented his resignation to the Pope when he reached the retirement age set for bishops. However, he is still head of the diocese while a replacement is found.

According to the bishopric, Catalá underwent surgery for a polyp in his bladder on Tuesday 22 April. "The scheduled operation was satisfactory, and the bishop expressed his gratitude for the signs of closeness, prayer and fraternal affection that were sent to him on the occasion of his operation," the diocese said at the time.

However, on Tuesday morning he had to have another operation at the Vithas Málaga hospital (Parque San Antonio), in this case on his prostate, "with good results". However, Catalá "developed an infection", so he had to have another operation in the afternoon and is currently in the intensive care unit. On Thursday afternoon an update on his condition was given, saying that he had developed sepsis and that his condition was "serious" but that he was "stable".

Monsignor Catalá was born in Villamarchante in Valencia and has been bishop of Malaga since 2008, when he succeeded Antonio Dorado Soto. he had previously been bishop of Alcalá de Henares, and auxiliary bishop of Valencia (1996-1999).

Jesús Catalá was scheduled to preside over a mass in the Cathedral this Sunday at 11.30am, on the occasion of the 150th anniversary of the foundation of the Brotherhood of Santa María de la Victoria, Patron Saint of Malaga. According to an announcement from the cathedral, a procession to carry an image of the patron saint from the Santos Mártires church to the cathedral, which was due to take place on Thursday 1 May, has been cancelled.

Numerous Holy Week brotherhoods have been posting messages of prayer and support for the bishop on their social media pages, wishing him a speedy recovery. "We ask all the brotherhoods to pray together for the speedy recovery of Jesús Catalá Ibáñez, Bishop of Málaga,"said the Agrupación de Cofradías de Semana Santa.

During a recent city hall council meeting mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre, read a letter in which he asked people to pray for Jesús Catalá.