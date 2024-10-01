The 'best Elvis in the world' is from the Costa del Sol

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The Elvis of Malaga. Ángel David Castillo poses dressed as the King at Muelle Uno. Marilú Báez
The &#039;best Elvis in the world&#039; is from the Costa del Sol
Ángel David Castillo, also known as 'Blue Angel', has won the prestigious Porthcawl Elvis Festival, the world's largest Elvis event

Carlos Zamarriego

Malaga

Tuesday, 1 October 2024, 10:52

In Porthcawl, a seaside town in south Wales of just over 15,000 people, Ángel David Castillo has made history.

Last weekend, the Malaga-born singer became the first Spaniard to win the annual Elvis tribute artists' festival, now in its 20th year. The wigs, glasses, rhinestones and pelvic thrusts of men, women and children took over this sleepy town for three days, bringing six million pounds to its local economy, ready to choose the best heir to the King of Rock - and Ángel took first prize. "It's a wonderful experience, I've met other tribute artists, I've tested myself in unfamiliar territory and I've done very well to have won it. I'm very happy," Ángel told SUR from Wales.

Ángel, who has had his own tribute band since 2018 with which he has been reviving Elvis all over the Costa del Sol, had to pass an initial video screening. Only 32 tribute artists from all over the world were selected for the final stage, enough incentive for this resident of La Barriguilla to fly alone to Wales to try his luck. "The prize is not economic, what it gives you is enormous prestige and is a great showcase for the international circuit," he said.

In Porthcawl, on Saturday 28 September, he got through the semi-final evoking "the more Las Vegas Elvis, the one from the 70s", with the songs You Don't Have to Say You Love Me and The Wonder of You. And in Sunday's final, with a live band, he launched into "the young Elvis, the one from the 50s, with the pink jacket", singing Heartbreak Hotel, Lawdy, Miss Clawdy and Devil in Disguise. His followers followed his progress on his social media, where the artist did not hesitate to dedicate his first place: "To my parents, I wouldn't have made it without them".

Ángel has just returned to Spain, but his award will take a little longer: they have to engrave his name on the prestigious gong before sending it to Malaga. But no one can take away from him being "the best Elvis".

