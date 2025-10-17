A handcrafted gin created by two young men from Malaga

Javier Almellones Malaga Friday, 17 October 2025, 14:19 Share

"The soul of Malaga in every sip." This is one of the slogans that accompanies Doña Inés gin, a handcrafted alcoholic beverage that seeks above all to identify with the city and its good vibe.

"From the outset, we wanted to give it a Mediterranean, citrusy and fruity touch," explains Cristian Jiménez. He and his friend José Moreno are the creators of this distilled alcoholic beverage, christened Doña Inés.

The origins of this young gin brand are reflected in its very name. Both young men and many of their friends grew up in the district of Colonia de Santa Inés (originally a small district in Malaga built for working families in the 1920s).

It was during the pandemic that they started to think about the idea of creating something. They wanted to make a drink that truly identified with the city. "A lot of Malaga gins have been lost in recent years," says Cristian.

From the moment they conceived the idea of starting a business with Gin Doña Inés until its official market launch on 17 December 2024, the two experienced an intense learning process, "in which there was never a lack of enthusiasm", as José Moreno puts it.

He was the one who did most of the research into how gin is made. There was much to explore and learn, from the use of botanicals and the distillation process itself through to label design and what type of bottle they would use.

After much learning, they found the formula that made this gin special. "One of our main botanicals is the navel orange, but also some orange and lemon peel and even a touch of liquorice, which makes it a bit drier," says Cristian. "We wanted it to be very Mediterranean and identify with Malaga and our own neighbourhood," adds José.

They recommend serving Gin Doña Inés with a slice of orange, lemon or even cucumber, topped off with tonic water. A grapefruit-based mixer also goes very well with this gin. While they suggest the best way to imbibe it is as a gin and tonic, they are not averse to mixing it with lemon soda.

Since releasing the first batch, distilled in Padul (Granada), they have already tasted the first of their successes. Initially, they placed an order with the distillery for 1,200 bottles and, before they knew it, it had sold out, despite them thinking it was a large enough order.

"Today, it can be enjoyed in many bars and even restaurants in the Teatinos district and also in Malaga city centre," says José Moreno, who is especially grateful for the involvement and support of Gramy's, a well-known cocktail bar in Teatinos where December's official launch of Gin Doña Inés took place.

This gin is now on sale in some shops, such as Ultramarinos A&P that just happens to be located in Colonia de Santa Inés, where this drink originated. There, the bottle sells for 15.50 euros, the price recommended by Cristian and José. "Given the botanicals it contains, it could be more expensive but, for the market launch, we decided to adjust the price down," says José.

Despite being young (Cristian is now 31 and José, 34), they are clear that the customer profile they are seeking is older. "We are looking for gin drinkers who like to drink something after dinner or at night, in a quiet moment, for pleasure," says Cristian.

They are already in talks with distributors to continue growing their presence in the Costa del Sol capital and beyond

After ten months of the first phase of this business venture and given the positive, public reception, the creators of Gin Doña Inés are already in talks with drinks distributors to continue growing their presence in Malaga city and beyond.

Due to their youth and lack of experience in the sector (Cristian is a healthcare professional and José works as a salesman), those around them told them that they were crazy and that they did not know what they were getting themselves into. Nevertheless, after years of tenacity and effort, with the help of friends and experts in the field, they have shown that Gin Doña Inés was not such a crazy idea after all, but rather a dream they had that they have been able to make a reality.

Where to buy it: Ultramarinos A&P

Where to drink it: GRAMYS Teatinos