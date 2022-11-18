Temperatures set to plunge as Malaga feels effects of first polar front of year In some areas of the province, especially inland, minimum temperatures could drop below 8C this weekend

The rain in Spain has been widespread this week but today, Friday 18 November, the wind is due to change to northwest or northerly and there will be a significant drop in temperatures everywhere as well as frost and ice in some parts.

Malaga will be no exception to the cold front and in some areas of the province, especially inland, minimum temperatures could drop below 8C this weekend. In Ronda and Antequera, for example, it will go down to 5C, in Coín 7C, and 8C in Pizarra, Alhaurín el Grande and Cártama.

On the coast, minimum temperatures will be between 10C and 12C, including Malaga city.

“Minimum and maximum temperatures are going to be considerably lower and the wind chill factor will make it feel even colder,” said weather expert José Luis Escudero on his SUR blog Tormentas y Rayos.

With regard to rain, this could be heavy at times in the north of Spain, especially in Cantabria, but showers are possible in other places over the weekend including the Balearic Islands.

In Malaga city, for the moment, the Aemet weather agency says there is an 85% probability of rain this Friday morning, 18 November, dropping to 25% as the day goes on.