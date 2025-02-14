SUR in English heads to Estepona for a buying a home in Spain event

SUR in English Malaga Friday, 14 February 2025, 11:01 Compartir

Buying a property in Spain is a dream for sunseekers around the world. For many, this dream becomes reality without too many complications, while for others, especially those resident in other countries, the process can seem full of difficult bureaucracy and potential disappointment.

"A seamless and hassle-free journey" is the theme for one of two round-table discussions at Monday's SUR in English forum on real estate, sponsored by Reale Seguros.

Representatives from developers, finance companies, real estate agencies and law firms will be examining a number of questions including the legal and financial considerations international buyers should be aware of when purchasing property in Spain. The experts will be looking at how the real estate market has evolved in recent years and the trends and complexities that have changed, especially for international buyers.

A second round table, with representatives from local architects, design and insurance firms will offer advice on how buyers can "transform their dream into reality", making the most out of their new home.

Here, experts will look at legal steps and security measures that need to be taken after purchasing a property as well as offering advice on maintenance and outdoor areas.

The event takes place this coming Monday, 17 February, in Estepona, one of the towns on the Costa del Sol with the most real estate opportunities at the moment.

Attendance is by invitation only: contact dandrews@diariosur.es The forum will be streamed live from 10am onwards on: www.surinenglish.com