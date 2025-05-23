SUR deutsche Ausgabe launched its new online edition last week

SDA / SUR in English Friday, 23 May 2025, 12:17 Compartir

SUR in English's German sister paper, SUR deutsche Ausgabe, has been available in print for over 20 years. From last week, it has expanded into digital media, now accessible for online readers. SUR deutsche Ausgabe will provide free news online, in German - with a focus on the Costa del Sol, Costa Tropical, Malaga province, Andalucía and Spain - at www.surdeutsch.com. The website is considered an extension of the existing print edition, and will always be up-to-date with videos, graphics and other visual material as well as articles as seen in print.

For stories concerning Malaga's municipalities, head to the Malaga-Costa del Sol section of the website. Articles featuring Almuñécar, Motril, Granada and the surrounding areas are available under the subheading Costa Tropical. Information about exhibitions, culture and group excursions can be found under Freizeit. The Service-Gedanke section offers extra lifestyle tips including: gastronomy; health; clubs; gardening; businesses; technology; and mobility. The opinion and sports sections have also been digitised and are constantly updated alongside articles about Spain and the economy.

The weekly published physical copies are still available from local kiosks and include exclusive content, such as the illustrated TV guide.

To find out where to collect the paper in print, go to: www.surdeutsch.com /verkaufsstellen-print. On this page there's a list of kiosks as well as a link to order an online copy of the newspaper.