Temperatures set to soar in many parts of the south of Spain this week Meteorologists are forecasting temperatures of 38C or more on the Costa del Sol and in Malaga province, combined with the arrival of the hot terral wind from Tuesday. The Met Office has also warned of possible suspended dust in the atmosphere in the south of the Mediterranean area

It's early June and the summer holiday season has begun. Many people headed for the beach or the pool at the weekend, although it has been a bit breezy in the past few days and the heat has not been suffocating. But that could be about to change, as the forecasts is for rising temperatures and the arrival of the terral wind in Malaga province. Maximum temperatures have been around 30C recently, but could reach 38C or more this week.

Spain's Aemet Met Office said today – Monday 6 June - will be hotter in the province, apart from in and around Malaga city, and on Tuesday we can expect much of the same but the first terral will affect the city, the Guadalhorce Valley, the Axarquía and the western Costa del Sol, making those areas feel even hotter.

Meteorologist José Luis Escudero said on his SUR Tormentas y Rayos blog that temperatures are likely to be between 35C and 38C.

So far no weather warnings for heat have been issued by Aemet, but if the terral arrives as expected it may decide to issue a yellow alert (which indicates a risk for certain activities due to high temperatures, but not in general).

The Met Office has also warned of possible suspended dust in the atmosphere in the south of the Mediterranean area, most probably in the Balearic islands. Temperatures will rise in most of Spain, although they are expected to drop slightly on the eastern Mediterranean coast and the western Balearics. The Guadalquivir valley can expect to see 35C today and tomorrow.