Summer sales arrive early to stores on the Costa with some scorching discounts A number of shops in Malaga are already offering price reductions of up to 70% on some ranges

The first sales posters of the season are already up on Malaga's Calle Larios.

Several stores in Malaga have already starting to put up sale signs a week before the summer season officially starts. From this week onwards various stores in the city are promoting discounts of up to 70% on numerous items.

Although it is now customary for shops to start the discount period before the actual start of the high season, more stores are joining in with this early start in the calendar to compete against each another. On this occasion, the shops of the Tendam group (Cortefiel, Springfield and Women'secret) have been the first to put up the sale signs.

Stores that have already started offering discounts are mainly located in Calle Larios and surrounding streets. Of all of them, Women'secret is the one offering the biggest discounts, with offers of up to 70% on a large selection of items. Others such as Cortefiel, Springfield and Adolfo Domínguez are promoting sale discounts of up to 50% in their shop windows.

Other shops are also promoting all kinds of offers to attract customers. El Corte Inglés, for example, today (13 June) launched discounts of up to 40% on a large selection of brands under the name Descuentos TOP.

Others, such as the firm Álvaro Moreno (with a shop in Calle Nueva) is promoting a mid-season sale in its shop windows, offering customers a 30% discount on selected garments until 21 June, which is when the actual peak-season sales are expected to begin. Intimissimi is also offering discounts of 50%.

The start of the summer sales is one of the most important dates for retailers in the city. According to a study carried out by the Spanish consumers' association, 90% of Malaga residents will head to the shops during this period, and the number will only be surpassed by Madrid (94%), Álava (93%) and Barcelona (91%). Each person will spend an average of 89 euros.

The figures also showed that 89% will be shopping for clothes, 3% for electrical appliances, 1% for computer products and 7% for other items.

Good weather

The start of the sales has also coincided with the arrival of good weather in the province. Many shoppers have already taken advantage of it, and headed out to snap up a bargain.

This was the case for Ana Pilar, who left the Cortefiel shop with several bags. "The early sales have been very good for me because I had to renew my summer clothes," she said.

Rebeca Méndez has also started her bargain hunting. She strolled along Calle Larios with several Springfield bags and confessed that she loves to take advantage of the first few days "because there is everything and many more sizes". As she works in the city centre, she will take advantage of her breaks to stroll around and see first-hand how many more stores will offer discounts. "Next week there may be many more brands," she said.

The Spanish asssociation of consumers (Asescon) has offered a series of tips on how to tackle sale season. It advised consumers to be responsible shoppers and to avoid spending more than can be afforded by the family budget.

To do this, the association said: "it is essential to buy only what is necessary, to control spending, not to be carried away by impulses and to avoid shopping as a form of leisure".

It pointed out that an important precaution is to choose products selected before the beginning of the sales period, which allows you to know the price before the sale and avoid buying products of poor quality manufactured specifically for these dates, which is not permitted by current legislation.