Strike action causes courts to collapse and halts 12,000 cases in Malaga As part of the protest civil servants have stopped registering, initiating and processing proceedings for civil, criminal and employment cases

Irene Quirante Malaga

Around 12,000 cases have been halted and 2,600 trials suspended in Malaga province since judges and prosecutors went on strike a month ago to demand better pay.

Around 8,000 justice officials in Spain started their protests on 17 April, which according to sources, is causing a major collapse in courts throughout the country.

The strike is also affecting the electronic Lexnet notifications sent out by civil servants. As part of the protests the civil servants have stopped registering, initiating and processing proceedings for civil, criminal and labour court cases. According to the Workers’ Commission (CC OO) there are some courts in Malaga that have come to a complete halt.

The percentage of civil servants in Malaga supporting the protests has not dropped below 65% for a single day since 17 April, CC OO pointed out.

The organising associations - CISF, CCOO, UGT and STAJ, and independently, the SPJ-USO union - are calling on the national Ministry of Justice to "take seriously the demands" and to start negotiations with the national strike committee, "as has been done with the associations of judges and prosecutors without them having to go on strike for a single day".

They pointed out that an agreement reached on 28 March between the central government and the Justice Administration lawyers after two months of indefinite strike opened a wage gap between civil servants and lawyers. They also warned of an indefinite strike, as of Monday 22 May, which will further put the courts under pressure.