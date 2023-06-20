Storms in Malaga province bring twice as much rain as the average for June The recent unstable weather will give way on Thursday to a dramatic rise in temperatures, especially in the inland areas of the province

The total accumulated rainfall has not been anything special, but the month of June is proving to be wetter than usual in Malaga province.

Up to 19 June, twice as much rain had been collected at Malaga Airport, the official Aemet rain gauge, as the average on record. So far this month it has rained on 2 June (2mm); 7 June (3.1mm); 8 June (2.4mm) and 18 June (1.6mm).

Throughout the province, the Junta de Andalucía's Hidrosur network measured a record 14.5mm on Sunday in El Chorro; almost 13mm in the nearby La Encantada relay station; 7.3mm in Bobadilla (Antequera); and 4.2mm in Colmenar. The reservoirs of the Guadalhorce system also received 3.8mm at the Guadalteba and Conde de Guadalhorce dams.

Rainfall was also recorded in Cuevas del Becerro (3.6mm); Cártama (3.4mm); El Torcal (3.2mm); and similar figures in the river Genal and Torrox.

These are striking figures for June. But despite there being less sunshine, and less of a need to irrigate at this time of the year, there has been little real boost to the water levels in the region’s reservoirs; instead, they continue to fall.

The province is a long way off the 72.5mm collected on 14 June in 1974, the rainiest day in the history of June, according to the Aemet records.

The rain, as well as lightning and thunder, started on Sunday evening and continued throughout Monday. Weather experts said this instability, unusual for the start of summer, is expected to continue until Wednesday, 21 June.

The trajectory of the successive narrow bands circulating from south to north, associated with a low over the UK and Ireland, will change over the next few days. From Wednesday, the clouds will move more towards the east, which will mainly affect the Axarquía and the province of Granada.

But there is still uncertainty, so some lightning and light rainfall could return, but more likely in the easternmost part of the province, according to the director of the local meteorological centre, Jesús Riesco. As for Malaga city, there are no significant showers or storms expected. "The most important has already passed and will diminish,” Riesco said.

The heat arrives

From Thursday, 22 June, the weather will change, with temperatures set to rise significantly, especially inland. "We are now in summer mode," said Jesús Riesco, while pointing out that maximum temperatures will be around 30 degrees in Malaga city and the coast, with lows of 20.

Meanwhile, inland at the end of the week, the mercury will rise in Antequera and Ronda to between 33 and 35 degrees, even up to 36 in Coín, especially on Sunday.

José Luis Escudero predicted the first heat wave of the summer from this coming weekend, especially on Saturday and Sunday, where it could reach 44 degrees in Seville and Cordoba. The temperatures would not be as extreme along the Costa del Sol, he added.