Storm Óscar will give way to a summer weekend in Malaga province and on the Costa del Sol The last effects will be felt today, especially inland, and starting tomorrow the sun will return with a maximum temperature of almost 30C

Storm Óscar will make its last presence felt in Malaga province today, especially inland, and will give way to a summer weekend starting tomorrow (Friday). That is when the sun will return and temperatures of almost 30C that were the usual trend before this wet three-week spell broke in mid-May.

Óscar began to hit the province during the early hours of Wednesday, with widespread downpours at this atypical start to the meteorological summer (the astronomical one will not arrive until the 21st). The rains, generally light, continued for most of the day but left few noticeable accumulations.

The highest records collected by the Hidrosur network of the Junta were those of Alfarnatejo, with little more than 13mm, followed by Alcaucín, with 11mm; Archidona (almost 10); Villanueva de la Concepción and the Benamargosa river (almost 7mm) ​​and the Trapiche treatment plant (6.6mm). For the first time in a long time, the La Viñuela reservoir was among the most rain gauges with the highest readings, with 6.5mm; the same level as at the Casasola, Los Montes de Málaga and Colmenar reservoirs.

Once again though, the bad news is that the volumes have been almost imperceptible for the reservoirs, which have not registered any gain, but on the contrary they continue to lose reserves, specifically in the province, two cubic hectometres less than the previous week (197.99 vs. 200.05).

Today it will rain again

This unusual start to June, which has continued the cool and humid trend since mid-May, will continue at least during today, when state weather agency Aemet predicts that the effects of Storm Óscar storm will be felt even more intensely in inland areas of Malaga province.

It is expected that the weather fronts could leave more accumulated water, although there are discrepancies between the models. “There are going to be widespread rains, especially in mountain areas, and it is expected throughout the province but without storms. It's going to rain well, but we're going to have to wait and see how much and where it falls," explained the director of the Aemet meteorological centre, Jesús Riesco.

José Luis Escudero, head of the SUR weather blog, Tormentas y Rayos (storms and lightning), warns that there is a lot of discrepancy between the models: the latest update of the European one gives the greatest chance of heavy downpours in the northern part of the Antequera region, bordering the province of Seville, where they could deposit about 30mm. "But from there down, on the coast of Malaga, in the Axarquía and the Guadalhorce Valley, it gives very little rain, except in the mountain areas." In this way, it is aligned with the American model, which lowers it to between 5 and 10mm.

The heat returns

On Friday something could still fall during the early morning hours, until noon. But the heat will arrive, and this time to stay, for the weekend, when skies will be cloudy or clear, with temperatures of up to 28C on Saturday (20 degrees minimum at night); while they will reach 31 degrees from Monday. And this time without a hint of clouds.