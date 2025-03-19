Storm Martinho will take over with more rain from Thursday onwards in Malaga and along the Costa del Sol

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Wednesday, 19 March 2025, 08:25 | Updated 09:10h. Compartir

Say goodbye to Laurence, say hello to Martinho. A powerful train of "high impact" storms continues to circulate in the south of the Spanish mainland, leaving little time for a lull between each one. However, a brief dry period, within the succession of fronts that has been going on for around 20 days, will allow us to see the sun again in Malaga this Wednesday and until Thursday afternoon.

From the second half of the 20 March Martinho will make an appearance: another Atlantic storm, but it will be "less strong" in terms of accumulated rainfall than the previous one. This is what the director of the Aemet state meteorological centre in Malaga province, Jesús Riesco, predicts. Therefore, the rains will appear on Thursday afternoon and will continue on Friday.

Weekend

During the weekend it will continue to rain occasionall, both on Saturday and Sunday, and even on Monday and Tuesday, although to a lesser extent. Martinho will again affect most of the province, but it is not expected to be very heavy at the moment. The westerly flow may cause Ronda to collect larger amounts, although this is not expected to be a dangerous situation. No warnings have been issued for the moment.

The fronts will sweep across the province from west to east, although mainly in the western half and less in the east. Showers will be widespread, although with smaller accumulations, and this will also be the trend on Saturday and Sunday, due to the passage of successive bands. "The intensity will have to be seen day by day, but it will not be as high as Laurence," Jesús Riesco pointed out.

After storms Konrad and Laurence, rain will continue to set the pace of life in Andalucía for most of this week. Martinho is already visible over the Atlantic and is the thirteenth named storm of this season (the fourth in 12 days) and, according to the Aemet forecast, it will mainly affect the western part of the region. In addition to some heavy rain, it will leave intense gusts of wind, as well as a drop in temperatures and even a lowering of the snow level.

For now, Aemet has activated yellow warnings (slight risk) on Thursday in four provinces of Andalucía, but not in Malaga. This will be the case in Almeria and Granada, on the one hand, and in Huelva and Seville on the other.