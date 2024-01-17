Storm Irene will bring weather instability and rain to south of Spain until Friday

SUR Malaga Wednesday, 17 January 2024, 10:12 Compartir Copiar enlace

Spain's state weather agency (Aemet) has forecast that storm Irene will leave widespread rain in Malaga province, including the Costa del Sol, until Friday, although with varying intensity.

Today (Wednesday 17 January), Aemet has raised the probability of rainfall in the province to 100 per cent. This percentage is reduced on Thursday, when Aemet puts it at between 30% and 50%, and raises it again to 90 per cent on Friday.

In addition to storm Irene, the Aemet delegate in the Andalucía region, Juan de Dios del Pino, specified that, during the day from Thursday to Friday, "a band of cloud of subtropical origin will bring with it a small storm that will leave rain in eastern Andalucía", although "some showers will also fall in the rest of the provinces of the region on that day", he added.

As for the situation in the rest of Andalucía, Aemet has this Wednesday (17 January) activated the yellow warning for wind and waves in the provinces of Almeria, Cadiz and Huelva, while Granada and Jaén will only be affected by the alert for strong wind. In addition, the provinces of Cadiz and Huelva will be under the risk of heavy rain and storms.

In the province of Almeria, the risk from winds will be active from 10am until midnight in the Valle del Almanzora and Los Vélez, Nacimiento and Campo de Tabernas, the west, the east and the city areas. Westerly winds are expected with maximum gusts of 70 km/h. The west, the city and the east of Almeria will also be affected by the yellow risk due to sea swell from 2pm until the end of the day, with winds from the west and southwest at 50 to 60 km/h (force 7) and waves of three metres.

In Cadiz province, the yellow alert for rain will affect Grazalema throughout today, and inland areas until 6pm, where Aemet forecasts that 15mm will fall in one hour. Both areas in Cadiz will also be under a storm warning until Wednesday afternoon, which may be accompanied by heavy rainfall - persistent in Grazalema - without hail being ruled out. The Cadiz coastline will remain under a yellow warning for south-westerly winds until 6pm with maximum gusts of 70km/h. In this area and the Strait of Gibraltar, south or south-westerly winds between 50 and 61 kilometres per hour will activate the swell alert until 3pm.

Yellow risk due to strong winds in Granada and Jaén

On the other hand, Guadix and Baza (Granada province) and Cazorla and Segura (Jaén) will be at yellow risk for wind from 10am until the end of the day due to westerly winds with gusts of up to 70 kilometres per hour.

In the province of Huelva, Aemet has activated the yellow alert for south-westerly winds with maximum gusts of 70 kilometres per hour on the coast until Wednesday afternoon. The same area will remain at risk from coastal phenomena until 4pm. Winds are forecast to blow from the south or southwest at between 50 and 61 kilometres per hour, with combined southwesterly seas increasing by 4 to 5 metres offshore.

Finally, the countryside areas of Seville will be affected until 4pm by a yellow alert for rain and thunderstorms, with hail not ruled out.

As for temperatures, the head of Aemet in Andalucía stressed that both the maximum and minimum temperatures that will be experienced throughout this week "will be high for this time of year". Especially at night, when they will not drop below 14-15C in Malaga. This is due to the effect of the wind, which means that night-time temperatures will not fall.