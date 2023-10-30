Storm Celine arrives in Spain bringing rain to Malaga and a large part of Andalucía today

Enrique Miranda / Europa Press Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

Storm Celine arrives to the Iberian Peninsula this Monday (30 October) and it will do so leaving rain across almost all of Spain and with alerts for coastal phenomena. The Andalucía region will also be affected, although only in Huelva and Seville provinces has the state weather agency activated a yellow warning for heavy rainfall and coastal phenomena.

In Malaga province, rain is also expected this Monday, especially until midday. It will come in the form of scattered and light showers that will gradually diminish throughout the day, with less probability in the afternoon.

Despite storm Celine bringing a general drop in temperatures to Spain, on the Costa del Sol the maximum temperatures will be around 25 degrees and will continue to be among the highest in the country. Inland temperatures will drop to 18 degrees in Ronda and 19C in Antequera.

Although the skies will clear on Monday afternoon and Tuesday, for the rest of the week the weather will be unstable, with the possibility of rain in the province again from Wednesday onwards and in the final stretch of the week. José Luis Escudero, author of the SUR blog 'Tormentas y Rayos' (storms and lightning), expects a higher probability of a few more litres in the westernmost inland area of the province.

Forecast for rest of Spain

Across the rest of Spain, Celine will put a dozen provinces under weather warnings. Specifically, Huelva, Seville, Huesca, Toledo, Badajoz and Cáceres will be at risk (yellow) for rain and Asturias, Cantabria, Lugo and Pontevedra will have the same level of warning but for stormy seas, which will also affect A Coruña with an important risk (amber).

In the province of Huelva, there will be a risk of rain in the areas of Aracena, Andévalo and Condado and Litoral until 10am, with an accumulated rainfall in one hour of up to15 mm. And the same forecast affects the province of Seville, in its case in the areas of the Sierra Norte and Campiña.

Therefore, for Andalucía as a whole, very cloudy or overcast skies are expected with precipitation, unlikely on the eastern Mediterranean slope and which will be locally heavy and persistent in the western half, where it may be accompanied by thunderstorms. During the day there will be clear skies, with cloudiness and precipitation in the area around the Betic mountain ranges during the afternoon.

Minimum temperatures will rise on the Mediterranean coast and fall in the rest of the areas; maximum temperatures will fall, locally unchanged. Winds will be southerly, turning westerly during the day, and becoming stronger in the afternoon on the Mediterranean coast and eastern mountain ranges.