Stores in Malaga and main towns of the Costa del Sol allowed to open on half the Sundays of the year, and these are the dates

Juan Soto Malaga Monday, 8 January 2024, 13:05

Malaga's retail sector is off to a strong start in 2024. After a frenetic Christmas season, the big stores in the city and many of the Costa del Sol towns have started the year as they ended 2023: opening on Sundays. This year they will be able to do so on up to 26 occasions, which means that they can open on half of all the Sundays throughout the year.

According to the Junta de Andalucía's regional regulations, shops will be able to open on 16 Sundays and public holidays during 2024, to which must be added additional authorisations for those places classified as Zonas de Gran Afluencia Turística (areas of great tourist influence). In those areas, as in the case of Malaga city, they will also be allowed to open on all public holidays from the beginning of June to the end of September and on the two Sundays of Easter Week.

According to the Junta's authorised calendar for this year, shops in Malaga city and eleven Costa del Sol municipalities (Algarrobo, Benalmádena, Estepona, Fuengirola, Manilva, Marbella, Mijas, Nerja, Rincón de la Victoria, Torremolinos and Vélez-Málaga) will be allowed to open one Sunday in January (yesterday, 7 March), two in March (24 and 31, plus Thursday 28), all of June, July, August and September (plus Thursday 15 August), Saturday 12 October, Friday 1 November and four in December (1, 15, 22 and 29, plus Friday 6 and Monday 9).

The stores opening on this first public holiday of the year coincided with the start of the winter sales campaign. Although the importance if the date has been somewhat diluted by the fact that some shops have brought their campaigns forward, the majority are still respecting it, including giants such as El Corte Inglés, Inditex group stores (Zara, Pull&Bear, Bershka and Stradivarius) and the bulk of small retailers.

This year the retail sector in Andalucía hopes to recover from 2023, which they considered to be a "difficult year". The Comercio Andalucía trade association hoped that last year would be the one for the definitive recovery of sales after the pandemic, but external factors such as war conflicts that have caused an inflationary situation with the increase in the price of products and rises in interest rates have meant that sales "dropped in 2023 compared to 2022".

Crucial season

During this first promotional campaign of the year, some 7 out of 10 consumers are expected to take advantage of the sales to cushion their spending. According to a survey conducted by Milanuncios, "the next few days will be key in terms of sales and savings, but also in terms of companies' marketing strategies".

Although over the years the January sales campaign have lost momentum due to phenomena such as inflation, the liberalisation of discounting periods and the arrival of other sales dates close to Christmas, such as Black Friday, "this season continues to be crucial for those who want to save money".