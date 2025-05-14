Spring showers forecast in Malaga and on the Costa del Sol: when and where are they expected?

Almudena Nogués Malaga Wednesday, 14 May 2025, 08:33 Compartir

Spring continues to do its thing in Malaga province and along the Costa del Sol. Therefore, the possibility of showers is once again on the horizon this Wednesday. "The Dana that has affected us recently is approaching the country and, in addition, a trough is approaching from the Atlantic", warns Samuel Biener, head of the Meteored weather portal. This scenario of instability could affect Malaga province where Spain's state meteorological agency (Aemet) has raised the probability of occasional showers to 95%, especially in the Axarquía area in places like Torrox, Nerja, Velez-Malaga and Rincon de la Victoria. Rain is expected mainly between 12noon and 6pm. In the capital of the Costa del Sol this possibility drops to 55%.

In the Andalucía region, Spain's state weather agency (Aemet) has issued yellow warnings for this Wednesday in three provinces for heavy rain - with accumulated rainfall of up to 25mm in one hour - and storms accompanied by hail in Granada, Jaén and Almeria. This warning will remain in force throughout the day from 2pm. "The development of abundant cloudiness of diurnal evolution will leave showers accompanied by thunderstorms in most of the northern half and third of the Spanish mainland. They are not ruled out in the southwest quadrant of the country, the southeast coast and the Balearic Islands. In addition, they could be locally strong and be accompanied by hail in points of the extreme north, Central system and could be very strong in the interior of the east of the peninsula," said the state agency.

As for the province of Malaga, Aemet has not activated any warnings for the moment, but as the local weather expert José Luis Escudero reminds us, there is a probability of some stormy showers in the afternoon, being more likely in mountain areas from four or five o'clock in the afternoon. These are typical spring storms. Whether it rains in Malaga city or not is a lottery," warns the head of the SUR blog 'Tormentas y rayos' (Storms and lightning).

Possible scattered showers... and more warm temperatures. And the fact is that the warm spring wind, present in the capital of the Costa del Sol since Monday, will cause the mercury to rise again this Wednesday, to an expected maximum of 27C degrees in the city on what could be the hottest day of the week. This temperature is two degrees above normal for this time of year. The minimum will remain at 16C.