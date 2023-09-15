Do sport for the planet: Plogging Tour returns to Malaga for third consecutive year

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

A programme of activities which combines sport with environmental action has been planned for people of all ages on Saturday 16 September

Friday, 15 September 2023, 15:04

Malaga city is set to host the Nationale-Nederlanden Plogging Tour for the third year in-a-row.

The event, which combines sport, with environment and social action, coincides with European Mobility Week and will start on Saturday 16 September. Several activities and events are planned for all ages on the esplanade of the CAC Malaga.

Under the slogan, Do Sport for the Planet, hundreds of participants will be able to choose one of the three circuits of between 2 and 11 kilometres, adapted to all ages and fitness levels, and collect waste between the esplanade of the CAC museum, the Gibralfaro area and Monte Victoria.

There will also be fitness and zumba classes, art workshops, as well as recycling workshops with textile, plastic and cardboard waste; a space to discover local biodiversity through virtual reality technology; an exhibition of sculptures made with waste and participation games for children. There will also be a sports venue where several masterclasses will take place.

Since 2019, more than 50,000 kilos of waste have been recovered thanks to the participation of more than 20,000 citizens and entities that make up the Nationale-Nederlanden Plogging Tour community in Spain.

More information can be found at www.ploggingtour.com

