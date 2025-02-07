All aboard Spain's 'speed dating' trains to find a partner for Valentine's Day

SUR Friday, 7 February 2025, 15:21 Compartir

As with every year, 13 February is celebrated as Singles' Day, a date that is becoming more and more prominent on local calendars. This is no surprise, since, according to the national statistics institute (INE), there are more than 14 million single people in Spain. This figure, which continues to rise, reflects a reality: more and more people are looking for authentic connections and real experiences, leaving behind dating apps and opting for trends such as slow dating, which promotes more genuine relationships and face-to-face encounters, highly valued by Generation Z, also known as 'zoomers'.

Under this premise, Ouigo, the high-speed company willing to offer its travellers unique experiences, organises for the fourth consecutive year San Solterín, a speed dating event in which singles from Madrid, Barcelona, Zaragoza, Valencia, Cordoba, Sevilla, Valladolid, Segovia and Malaga will be able to meet their next travel partner.

The experience, offered for the first time for people from Malaga, "will start at María Zambrano station and will culminate in the capital with an activity full of surprises", the company explained in a press release sent to the media. During the journey on Ouigo, "singles from Malaga will have the opportunity to meet people from their own city and from Cordoba, and in Madrid, people from other destinations".

Moreover, the experience will not stop there, as Ouigo will offer Malaga residents the chance to enjoy the Madrid nightlife by returning the following day.

In addition, this year, "Among all the surprises that Ouigo has organised, the action will feature two luxury cupids: the explosive duo formed by Yola Berrocal and Sonia Monroy, the 'sex bombs' who are joining the initiative in Madrid with two very special objectives: to find their own travel companions and help other singles to do the same," the company announced.