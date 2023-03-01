'I am not going to stop' says the Spanish man with the most Guinness World Records

José Antonio Guerrero Madrid Compartir Copiar enlace

Christian López's copy of the 2021 edition of the Guinness Book of Records takes pride of place in his room, where he shares a page with Rafa Nadal and Ricky Rubio. «Imagine the pride of being able to appear with them. I admire them very much», says the record breaker who has devoted his life to challenging himself with demanding physical challenges.

Christian, who is 34 and hails from Toledo, has not won at Roland Garros nor has he played in a basketball World Cup, but he is the Spaniard who appears in the record book the most.

His first record came in 2017 when he became the man to climb the greatest number of steps in one hour (6,765 steps), and since then he has not stopped accumulating records. He recently reached record number one hundred «I'm not going to stop,» he says emphatically.

Top: Christian holds the 2021 Guinness Book in which he shares a page, along with other 'greats', Rafa Nadal and Ricky Rubio. Below. Christian during some of his many record-breaking feats. RC

The last of those hundred titles won was by climbing the equivalent of 100 kilometres of stairs in a week, «more than eleven times Everest,» he boasts. «I threw myself into it, 16 hours a day going up and down stairs with short breaks, and on the seventh day, as the record looked out of sight, I had to work hard, putting in 21 hours non-stop.»

Record-breaking

Christian pays for his record-breaking himself. Despite the university where he studies as well as some local companies that have giving him help in the past he wants to attract sponsorship. «I wish I would get a sponsor who would allow me to do bigger things, «says the man from Toledo, »as long as I am enjoying it, I will try to conquer new goals,«

He is currently waiting for Guinness to certify the record for keeping an object balanced on his forehead for the longest possible time. The previous record was an hour and a half, one he has far exceeded it. «I spent two hours and 42 minutes holding a broomstick filled with sand that weighed more than a kilo.»

Meanwhile, Christian has found a great ally in his idol Rafa Nadal, with whom he shared that golden page from the Guinness Book 2021. Rafa is his idol «because he overcomes adversity.»

«The doctors have advised me to retire from all this, but I'm going ahead,» he says about his journey. «I am not lucky enough to meet Rafa Nadal, but I share with him the values of overcoming obstacles and most importantly I share a page from the Guinness Book of Records». And that, without being a record, is indeed unbeatable.