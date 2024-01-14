Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Spanish low-cost airline Vueling launches cheap flights outlet with an offer from Malaga Airport for just 15 euros
Air travel

The carrier has launched a new campaign on its website and you can find a flight from only 9.99 euros from Bilbao-London, from 10.90 euros for the Asturias-Barcelona route or 11.80 euros for Alicante-Mallorca, among others

Ester Requena

Malaga

Sunday, 14 January 2024, 19:25

The January sales have also arrived in the skies. Spanish low-cost airline Vueling has opened a new outlet section on its website with prices for flights from Malaga Airport starting at 15.45 euros. However, the Malaga-Barcelona route is the only direct flight from the Costa del Sol airport in this section at the moment.

But there are many other offers available which you can see by changing the airport of departure to different national and international destinations. You can find a flight from only 9.99 euros from Bilbao-London, from 10.90 euros for the Asturias-Barcelona route or 11.80 euros for Alicante-Mallorca, among others. Just enter your departure location to see all the available offers in the outlet section, as there are many routes and flights that are not included in this new promotion.

