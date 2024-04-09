Spain's Met Office warns of summer-like temperatures of up to 33C in Malaga and forecasts there's no sign of rain on the horizon

Almudena Nogués Malaga Tuesday, 9 April 2024, 16:07 Compartir Copiar enlace

Having overcome the influence of several storms, responsible for the unsettled weather that has dominated the first part of April, the weather in Spain seems to be entering a phase of stability.

"Today, Tuesday ( April), we begin a new anticyclonic period without precipitation", according to the Andalucía delegation of the state weather agency Aemet. This situation will result in an absence of rain and temperatures rising to summer-like values. In the case of Malaga province, the forecast points to highs of up to 33C degrees in municipalities in the Guadalhorce valley such as Pizarra and Coín for next Monday. Malaga city on the Costa del Sol will reach 31 degrees.

The heat will be intense and will be the main feature from the weekend onwards with a rise in the mercury of around 12C. Until then, however, there will be several days of transition.

"The episode of 'calima' (Sahara sand dust haze) ended yesterday and today, Tuesday, the surface winds change to easterly, which will produce a drop in temperatures in the Mediterranean area and the eastern third of Andalucía," Aemet explained.

Tomorrow (Wednesday), Aemet spokesperson Rubén del Campo warns of "a clear change in the weather". The origin is to be found, he pointed out, in the south of France: "An anticyclone centred in this area will exert its influence on the Spanish mainland preventing the passage of storms," he added. As far as thermometers are concerned, temperatures will begin to show a generalised rise which, according to Aemet, will continue "until at least Saturday or Sunday in a large part of the country". In fact, maximum temperatures will exceed 25C in many areas, especially over the weekend, when values could be between 5 and 10C higher than usual, according to the state agency.

"We will have minimum and maximum temperatures clearly higher than usual for the season," Aemet added. According to the agency, this episode of summer-like temperatures will come to an end, unless there are changes, from Tuesday 16 April.

Samuel Biener, researcher and editor of the specialised meteorology portal Meteored, agreed with this forecast: "In the coming days a subtropical ridge will impose itself on Spain, causing a sharp and almost generalised rise in temperatures, which could make headlines in the northern half and in the Canary Islands during the second half of the week. The maps show very anomalous values and probable records for the season," he said.

In the case of Malaga province, Aemet forecasts minimum temperatures of between 13 and 15C degrees on Sunday and maximum temperatures that will rise from 21-23 degrees at the weekend to 31C on Monday 15 April. In inland towns in the Guadalhorce valley such as Coín, Pizarra, Cártama and Alhaurín el Grande, temperatures will reach 32-33 C, according to the state agency.