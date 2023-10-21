Spain's Met Office activates yellow warnings for bad weather in Malaga province on Sunday

Ester Requena / Ignacio Lillo Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

This Sunday (22 October), another storm is due to arrive to the Spanish mainland after the recent passage of Aline. Everything suggests that this new squall will bring more rain to Malaga province between Sunday and Monday. "A corridor has opened up, the circulation pattern has changed and it is favourable for Atlantic storms to arrive," explained the director of Spain's state weather agency (Aemet), Jesús Riesco. This does not mean that the whole of Malaga province will be affected by rainfall, as some areas will get rain and others may not, "but for the moment the previous stable period is over, and we will head into next week with the possibility of more arriving".

At the moment, Aemet has activated yellow warnings for this Sunday in the province, although only for wind and coastal phenomena. The Antequera and Ronda areas will have active alerts for southerly winds of up to 80 km/h from 3pm until midnight on Sunday. Meanwhile, in the Guadalhorce valley, Costa del Sol and Axrquía areas the yellow warning for coastal phenomena will be in force from 4pm to 10pm hours for winds from the east and southeast of 50 to 60 km/h (force 7) with waves of two to three metres.

"On Sunday and Monday another new Atlantic storm will pass through, leaving rain and strong gusts of wind. This one will be located in the Gulf of Cadiz and is deep, so it will leave rain in the province on both days, and in principle it will subside on Tuesday. On Sunday it is most likely to start during the second half of the day, but it may start earlier in some areas, especially in the western part of the province.

This time, it is a stationary storm, as opposed to what happened on Thursday, which was the rapid passage of a front moving from north to south. As a result, the instability will remain for longer. The expected accumulated rainfall, adding the two days together, will be similar to that recorded on the 19th: from 25 to 50mm in some inland areas. In addition, the cyclogenesis will once again cause intense winds, although with a different direction than on Thursday (easterly), which will likely result in more weather warnings to be activated.

José Luis Escudero, head of the Diario SUR weather blog, agrees that a new storm will be located at Cape San Vicente and will be subtropical in nature, so that in addition to the rain, it will bring strong winds with strong gusts. At the moment, the weather models forecast accumulated rainfall of around 15mm in Malaga city, 40mm in Axarquia and between 30 and 40mm on the western strip of the Costa del Sol.

"Now we have autumn terral wind blowing and on Sunday it will change to levante; therefore it is more likely to start raining in the afternoon-evening, and it will continue in the early hours of Monday, but we must keep an eye on its evolution; I am hopeful that the countryside will, at least, continue to collect rainfall," the weather expert said.