Aemet issues high temperature warnings for 31 provinces in 11 regions of Spain Everywhere in Malaga province can expect temperatures of 30C or more today. On Tuesday some areas could see the mercury climb to more than 40 degrees

People in Malaga province should brace themselves for a hot week – it will be at least 30C everywhere in the province today, Monday 13 June, and from Tuesday it will be even hotter. Antequera and Ronda are expected to see the highest temperatures today, with a high of 36C or 37C, while in Malaga city the maximum will be around 30C.

The State weather agency Aemet is forecasting clear skies with intervals of high cloud for Monday. A light calima – airborne dust from the Sahara desert – will mainly affect the western side of the province, and the wind will be slight on the coast and stronger in Ronda and Antequera.

After today the temperatures are due to rise again, especially inland, where Coín could see 40C on Tuesday and 45C on Wednesday.

A total of 31 provinces in 11 regions of Spain are at risk of high temperatures. In Andalucía, the provinces of Cadiz, Cordoba, Granada, Jaén and Seville are at greatest risk for scorching heat and an amber alert has been issued for those places.