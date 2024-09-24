Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Smoke from devastating wildfires in Portugal darkens the skies over Malaga and Costa del Sol
Ángel de los Ríos
Smoke from devastating wildfires in Portugal darkens the skies over Malaga and Costa del Sol

The massive forest fires burning in the neighbouring country have created a huge cloud that has now reached Andalucía

Enrique Miranda

Malaga

Tuesday, 24 September 2024, 10:01

Smoke haze from wildfires burning in Portugal has spread to Andalucía and covered the skies over Malaga province and the Costa del Sol on Monday 23 September.

Devastating fires have ravaged the north and central areas of Portugal over the past few days, with smoke blowing to Galicia, Extremadura and Madrid. The haze also covered skies in the Andalusian provinces of Huelva and Cadiz.

SUR's local weather expert and blogger José Luis Escudero said: "On Sunday the mountains of Malaga were clear. But on Monday the sky was dark, as though there was a 'calima' haze but it was because of the smoke from the wildfires in Portugal". Escudero pointed out that all the smoke from Madeira and the Azores is now being experienced in the south of Spain. "The terral will remain at least until Thursday, but I think that this particular mass of smoke will have passed by this Tuesday," he said.

Spain's state weather agency (Aemet) warned last week that smoke from Portugal would reach the country. "Smoke particles from the wildfires in Portugal will be transported by the wind to other areas of Spain. Some darkening of the skies will be noticeable in some areas, even tens or hundreds of kilometres away," it said. The affected area in Portugal is located between Porto and Aveiro, in the north and centre of the country.

A satellite image taken on 17 September showed a cloud of smoke covering approximately 100,000 square kilometres of the Atlantic Ocean. The devastating fires in Portugal have already killed seven people and burned through 100,000 hectares.

