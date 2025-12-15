Slump in sales of new and pre-owned homes in October in Malaga province

The number of property sales continues to grow this year in Malaga thanks to new flats being built, but lower than on a national level.

Cristina Vallejo Monday, 15 December 2025

During October, a total of 3,451 homes were sold in Malaga, 6.68% fewer than in the same month last year. This decrease occurred in both newly built and pre-owned homes: the former fell by 12.3% compared to last year, to 1,215 transactions, while the latter fell by 3.3%, to 2,236. It should be noted that housing sales in 2024 were the highest recorded since 2007.

The fall in property sales is not unique to the Costa del Sol. It is a trend throughout Spain, albeit less so in other areas. Total housing sales in October fell by 2.46% year-on-year, to 67,789. This was solely due to the slump in sales of newly built homes, which fell by 12% year-on-year, to 14,464 transactions. However, transactions involving pre-owned homes remained practically flat at just over 53,000.

In Andalucía as a whole, however, the story is quite different, because property sales rose by 4% in October year-on-year, to 13,813, with an increase in both brand new and pre-owned flats. As a result, Andalucía is the region with the second highest increase in sales and purchases in Spain, only behind Cantabria. This is because in all of the provinces of the region, with the exception of Malaga, Cadiz and Huelva, real estate sales are increasing.

The largest declines were recorded by the region of Madrid, which recorded a fall of 11.7%, followed by the Canary Islands (-11%) and the Balearic Islands (-11%).

31,127 sales in Malaga in 2025 is 6% higher than in the first ten months of the previous year. This result is mainly due to the performance of new housing sales, where sales grew by almost 18%.

Despite this setback in October, 2025 continues to be a year of growth in property sales and purchases in Malaga province. In the first ten months of the year, sales amounted to 31,127, an increase of almost 6% compared to the same period in 2024. And this improvement is due to the construction of new homes, where sales grew by almost 18%, over the previous record of 10,100. However, sales of pre-owned homes remain practically at the same levels as last year.

However, some of the figures for Malaga pale in comparison to those for Spain as a whole. This is because the 601,543 property transactions this year are 12.25% higher than those for the first ten months of 2024. This is because the more than 470,000 sales recorded nationally between January and October are 10.5% more than those recorded in the first ten months of 2024. Given that the increase in new home transactions is identical to that recorded in Malaga: the 131,474 brand new homes sold nationwide so far this year are 18.7% more than those recorded at this point in 2024.