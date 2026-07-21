Six Malaga municipalities among the 30 most popular summer destinations in Spain

The city of Malaga is the highest-ranking destination in the Costa del Sol on the list.

Pilar Martínez 21/07/2026 a las 14:53h.

Holiday rental platform Holidu has compiled a ranking of the 30 most popular destinations in Spain for domestic tourists this July and August, which shows that Spaniards have a soft spot for Andalucía and the Costa del Sol.

Six of the top choices are in the Costa del Sol and almost half of the top 30 are in Andalucía.

The list covers holidays between 4 July and 30 August 2026. It includes the average price per night of accommodation in each of the municipalities, with data extracted on 13 July.

The highest-ranked destination in Malaga province is the capital of the Costa del Sol, which comes in sixth place, with an average booking cost of 225 euros per night.

You have to go down to eleventh place to find the second most popular spot for Spaniards in the province: Nerja, where a booking costs an average of 211 euros.

Further down, in 21st, 22nd and 23rd place, are Marbella, Torremolinos and Fuengirola, with rates of 345, 230 and 251 euros, respectively. Benalmádena closes the list in 30th place, with an average booking cost of 222 euros.

Two Andalusian destinations are at the very top: Conil de la Frontera and Cadiz, with rates of 212 and 231 euros, respectively. The Cadiz towns of Chiclana, ranking eighth with an average rate approaching 300 euros per night, and El Puerto de Santa María in 15th place with an average price of 270 euros, also feature.

Two places lower is Almeria, with one of the most affordable average nightly rates at 166 euros. The price drops to 139 euros for Huelva, which ranks 19th, and to 117 for Granada, in 28th place. The Granada coastal town of Almuñécar has also made the list, ranking 29th with an average rate of 214 euros per night.

The third and fourth spots are in the region of Valencia: Gandía, at 214 euros per night, and Calpe, at 239, with Dénia, at 238 euros, rounding out the top five.

Finishing the top ten are Peñíscola (200 euros), Chiclana de la Frontera (299), Jávea (354), and Benidorm (237).

The ranking "confirms the competition between the Andalusian coast and the Levante coast". A total of 26 of the 30 most sought-after destinations are located between Andalucía and Valencia.

Catalonia contributes two entries, Salou (240 euros per night) and Cambrils (233), while the Balearic Islands and Murcia each contribute one destination, Formentera (427) and the city of Murcia (123).

Sun and beach tourism is undoubtedly the star of the summer, with the Costa de la Luz, the Costa Blanca and the Costa del Sol capturing the interest of those looking for holiday rentals.

More expensive and cheaper destinations

The report also reveals the most affordable and most expensive summer destinations in Spain. Among the latter, prices in the Balearic Islands stand out, with Sant Lluís in Menorca averaging 604 euros per night, followed by Santa Eulària des Riu at 559, and Ibiza at 489.

It also highlights Mallorca with Pollença at 476 euros per night and Alcúdia at 438. Outside the archipelago, San Sebastián stands out as the most expensive mainland destination, with an average rate of 450 euros per night.

More affordable options include Valle Gran Rey in La Gomera, averaging 87 euros per night, followed by Úbeda in Andalucía at 92 and Fasnia in Tenerife, also at 92.

Andalusian cities like Cordoba (95) and Jaén (101), along with towns in Cadiz such as Setenil de las Bodegas and Arcos de la Frontera, in the same price range, are also among the most affordable destinations.

"The price range, from 87 to 604 euros per night, reflects the enormous variety of the Spanish holiday rental market," Holidu says.

Founded in 2014 by brothers Johannes and Michael Siebers, the Munich-based company now has over 700 employees and offices in more than 25 top European destinations.

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