Marbella: what to see, where to eat and what to do in the Costa del Sol town

Daniela Craft Márquez 20/07/2026 Actualizado a las 13:11h.

No address on the Costa del Sol carries more glamour than Marbella. Famous for its luxury lifestyle, glamorous beach clubs and the exclusive marina of Puerto Banús, this town stands as one of the Costa del Sol's most important destinations.

What began as a modest agricultural town and fishing village has transformed into a summer haven for nearly half a million visitors each year. But it's not just the 320 days of sunshine that draw people here, it's everything else Marbella has to offer.

This guide covers the best things to do, where to eat and where to stay in Marbella, helping visitors make the most of their trip.

Things to do in Marbella

Golf

Marbella is the epicentre of golf on the Costa del Sol, with more than 30 top-tier courses within 20 minutes of the town. Standout courses include Marbella Club Golf Resort, Aloha Golf Club, Los Naranjos Golf Club, Cabopino Golf, and Rio Real.

Cable Ski Marbella

Cableski Marbella is a cable-pulled water-skiing and wakeboarding park that makes for a fun, active day out on the water for people of all ages.

Wander the Old Town

The old town of Marbella is a 15th-century historic centre filled with whitewashed houses, cobbled streets and local tapas bars. It is best to go in the evening, when the streets light up and the plazas fill in. Don't miss Plaza de los Naranjos, Marbella's prettiest, ringed with orange trees and restaurants.

Marbella's Plaza de los Naranjos. ((Adobe stock))

Shopping

Options range from high-end fashion in Puerto Banús to independent boutiques in the old town and familiar chain stores at nearby La Cañada shopping centre.

Beach

Marbella has 27 kilometres of shoreline, with wide beaches and plenty of water sports along the coast. On a clear day, you can make out Africa across the Strait of Gibraltar.

Dolphin watching

If you take a boat trip along this stretch of coast you may very well see dolphins. They are a common sight in these waters, especially on calm days, when you can get remarkably close to them.

La Concha mountain

Marbella's mountain, part of the Sierra Blanca range, rises to about 4,000 feet. Hike up for sweeping coastal views, but go in the early morning, since the midday summer heat makes the climb far less pleasant.

Starlite Occident Music Festival

Held every summer in an open-air quarry, Starlite pairs top-tier live music with a stunning venue. The 2026 edition marks its 15th anniversary, running from 19 June to 29 August at the Cantera de Nagüeles, with a lineup that has included Lenny Kravitz, Maroon 5, John Legend and Rick Astley, who played on 10 July.

The coveted stage at the Starlite Occident music festival in Marbella. ((SUR))

Puente Romano

Home to a 2,000 year-old Roman bridge tucked inside a luxury resort and surrounded by high-end restaurants, the plaza at Puente Romano is beautifully lit at night with music playing every evening - a great spot for drinks, dinner, or even an evening stroll.

Puerto Banús

This marina is packed with luxury yachts, supercars and designer flagship shops - think Dior, Valentino, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and Bottega Veneta, among others. If you want to soak up Marbella's luxurious side, plan a full day here.

Puerto Banús marina. ((Adobe stock))

Where to stay

Affordable

Linda Boutique Hotel - In the heart of the old town, with 11 newly renovated rooms and an alfresco rooftop lounge.

Hostal Paco Marbella - Also in the old town, with 26 rooms, all featuring en-suite bathrooms and televisions.

Hotel Lima Marbella - A 4-star hotel two minutes from the beach, with 61 rooms and a rooftop pool.

Mid-range

Benabola Hotel and Apartments - In Puerto Banús, with air-conditioned, stylish rooms and spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments, plus a rooftop bar overlooking the marina.

Hotel Sultan Club - Five minutes from Puerto Banús, these apartments have well-equipped kitchens and large terraces with loungers, plus indoor and outdoor pools, gardens, a spa, gym and hot tubs at an extra cost.

BlueBay Banús Hotel - A 4-star family hotel seven minutes from Puerto Banús, with 315 rooms, spacious gardens, an outdoor pool with a children's area, and dedicated spaces for sport and live music.

Luxury

Marbella Club Hotel - This iconic beachfront hotel has drawn celebrities and socialites since it opened as a boutique property in 1954.

Puente Romano - A luxury resort built around the old Roman bridge, with direct access to some of the area's best restaurants and nightlife.

Where to eat

Marbella is well known for its food as for anything else, with options to suit every budget and cuisine.

Beachfront Spanish classics

Los Sardinales - Serves traditional fried fish and espetos on the beach.

El Ancla - Beach club restaurant with a terrace and sea views, focusing on Andalusian seafood specialities.

Victor's Beach - Serves mediterranean food and often features live music.

Old town Spanish classics

La Niña del Pisto - Traditional Spanish tavern in the old town, serving typical Andalusian food.

Casa Curro - Another traditional Spanish tavern in the old town, serving typical Andalusian food.

Altamirano - Situated in a plaza in the old town, this restaurant offers fresh seafood from the coast.

Upscale and trendy spots

Roostiq - This restaurant is well-known both for its pizzas and steaks.

La Milla - Situated on the beach and offering a varied seafood menu.

El Chiringuito de Puente Romano - Restaurant on the beach belonging to Puente Romano hotel and offering a varied mediterranean menu.

La Perla - Offers mediterranean food with French influences. This restaurant has cemented its reputation this summer as one of Marbella's most exclusive places to eat.

International cuisine

Marbella offers authentic food from all over the world:

Takumi - High-end Japanese sushi restaurant.

Genji - Mid-range Japanese sushi restaurant.

11:11 Société - This restaurant offers both Mexican and Middle Eastern food.

Thai Gallery - Situated in Puente Romano, this restaurant offers authentic Thai food.

Tai Pan - Offers authentic Cantonese cuisine.

Da Bruno - Traditional Italian restaurant, famous for its fresh pasta, meat and seafood.

Casa Tua - Features an Italian-based menu with lots of inventive twists.

Inside Puente Romano

A genuine roll-call of international dining royalty:

Coya - Luxury Peruvian restaurant located in Puente Romano.

Nobu - High-end restaurant chain, famous for its signature Japanese-Peruvian fusion cuisine.

Cipriani - Luxury family-owned Italian restaurant chain, famous for inventing the Bellini cocktail and Carpaccio.

Gaia - An upscale, internationally-recognised Greek-mediterranean restaurant chain.

Rooftop bars with a view

Belvue Rooftop Bar - Located on Amàre Hotel's rooftop, on the seafront promenade, five minutes on foot from the city centre. Sunset views with Gibraltar and Africa on the horizon.

Benabola Sky Lounge - Situated in Puerto Banús, this rooftop offers views of the mediterranean sea and the port.

Hotel El Fuerte rooftop - Offers panoramic views of the coast.

How to get to Marbella

By air: The nearest airport is Malaga, roughly 50 minutes' drive away. Gibraltar airport is a little over an hour's drive away.

By bus: Marbella has its own bus station, with regular connections along the coast and from Malaga.

By car: The town sits just off the A-7 and AP-7 motorways, making it an easy drive from anywhere on the Costa del Sol.