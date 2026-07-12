Rick Astley at Starlite: the night 'Rickrolling' became pure 80s elegance

Marbella, 10 July 2026. There are promises sealed with fire and songs that become contracts of eternal loyalty. When a whirlwind of nostalgia and British ... elegance took to the stage at Starlite Occident, kicking off with the overwhelming energy of Together Forever, the audience at the Marbella quarry did not merely attend a concert; they witnessed the triumphant return of an icon.

At the age of 60, Rick Astley made it clear that the chorus which defined an entire generation in 1987 (Never gonna give you up, never gonna let you down, never gonna run around and desert you) was not a mere twist of fate, but the prelude to a love story that today, almost four decades later, continues to move the masses.

​The atmosphere at the Marbella festival was charged with that unique blend of exclusivity and anticipation. The audience, a fascinating mix of generations, brought together those who had danced to his early hits in the nightclubs of the 1980s and young digital natives who had discovered the artist through the now legendary ‘Rickrolling’ phenomenon. They all shared a desire to lose themselves in the most sophisticated pop music and the charisma of an artist who has managed to age with dazzling dignity.

(Salvador Salas)

​The concert began with a statement of intent. A far cry from the image of the shy young man with the deep voice who astonished the world under the Stock, Aitken & Waterman machine, the Astley of 2026 had transformed himself into a superb showman.

Impeccably dressed in white, with a smile that disarmed any hint of aloofness and that magnificent voice that seems untouched by the passage of time, the British singer had the audience in the palm of his hand from the very first chords.

The tracks from his latest albums, in which he embraces soul and gospel with maturity, served to set the tone for a night that promised to be historic, delivering a flawless live performance.

​He was completely in sync with his band, but the real driving force behind the show was Rick’s rapport with the audience. With the pride of the Spain v Belgium match floating in the atmosphere, Astley had the stands eating out of the palm of his hand as he repeatedly chanted the classic “Olé, olé, olé!”.

Between songs, he displayed exquisite British humour, joking about his age, his voluntary retirement to prioritise his family, and the cosmic twist of fate that turned him into the most famous meme in the history of the internet. Rather than shunning the ‘Rickroll’, Astley celebrated it as the golden bridge that connected him to the 21st century.

​The absolute frenzy was saved for the end. The opening bars of Never Gonna Give You Up sparked a sea of mobile phones, arms raised high and voices singing their hearts out. The entire auditorium was transformed into one huge dance floor, and the promise was finally fulfilled: he was never going to abandon us, he was never going to let us down.

​Astley bid farewell to Marbella to a thunderous ovation, making it clear that his musical renaissance is no fluke, but the result of talent and natural ability.

It was a night of vibrant pop, well-judged nostalgia and, above all, an artist who proved that true success isn’t about never leaving the stage, but about knowing how to return to it and be even happier than before.