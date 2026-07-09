Bodegas Excelencia: the ideal space for wine tourism and production

SUR in English Ronda 09/07/2026 a las 17:07h.

In the world of wine, the land on which a vineyard and winery sit is an essential element. It's the foundation on which winemakers and viticulturists build the character and quality of their wines. For Bodegas Excelencia, its location is one of its greatest strengths.

Set in a privileged natural area of the Serranía de Ronda, surrounded by the Sierra de las Nieves and the Sierra de Grazalema, and close to Acinipo and Setenil de las Bodegas, the winery's location provides ideal conditions for producing elegant, high-quality wines. These are made using grapes from its own vineyards, including Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Merlot and Syrah.

From these five grape varieties, Bodegas Excelencia produces a range of wines under different labels:

-Tinto Crianza Los Frontones, a red.

-Tinto Crianza Rondarte, a red.

-Tinto Roble Tagus, a red.

-Rediel, a white.

-Viña Darón, a rosé.

A winery like no other

"Bodegas Excelencia was founded in 2006, after a long search to find the perfect land for our vineyard," recall those behind the winery. The same care and attention to detail that goes into the wines is reflected in the winery's distinctive design, which was built in harmony with the landscape and set into the hillside to create the effect of an underground cellar.

This approach has given Bodegas Excelencia ideal conditions for ageing its wines. The barrel room sits seven metres below ground and currently houses the winery's exclusive French oak barrels.

This underground section of the winery also contains a temperature-controlled production and fermentation hall, a climate-controlled room for storing and resting bottles, along with a laboratory, a bottling room and a goods reception warehouse.

Tasting area and spacious terrace

The winery's appeal extends outdoors too. In the highest part of the vineyard, Bodegas Excelencia has created a tasting area with room for around 50 people, along with a wine shop. There's also a fully equipped kitchen for preparing menus and a spacious terrace with capacity for 350 people, used for large tastings and outdoor events. The terrace offers magnificent views over Ronda la Vieja, the Sierra de Grazalema and the region's white villages.

Set in a natural environment of exceptional beauty, with a thoughtfully designed winery and spaces built for enjoyment, Bodegas Excelencia is a must-visit if you're in Ronda. It's the ideal setting for a unique and unforgettable wine tourism experience, bringing together wine and landscape in a truly idyllic setting.

Wine tourism experiences

Bodegas Excelencia has made a firm commitment to raising the standard of wine tourism in Malaga province. Its wine tourism experiences include guided tours explaining the entire winemaking process, from harvesting the grapes through to final bottling and labelling.

The experience begins with a guided walk through the vineyard, where visitors learn about its history, location and the grape varieties grown for the winery's exclusive wines.

The tour then moves on to the winery itself, taking in the various spaces: the production hall, the ageing room, the barrel room, and the bottling and labelling area. It's a unique way to explore the complexity and craftsmanship behind winemaking.

The tasting room provides the finishing touch to the experience. Here, visitors sample the winery's excellent wines, paired with Iberian cured meats and local cheese.

There's also a wine shop open every morning for anyone who wants to buy the winery's wines on-site.

Tours tailored to each visitor or group

Bodegas Excelencia offers tours in both Spanish and English and tailors each visit to the needs of the individual or group. Experiences range from visits for solo travellers or couples wanting to tour the vineyard and taste the wines, to gatherings of friends, families or larger groups coming to see the winery and enjoy lunch. The winery also arranges more specialised, personalised private experiences.

"Our aim is for people to have a wonderful day, getting to know our winery on a guided tour led by experts, where they can immerse themselves in the wonderful world of wine and discover every stage of the winemaking process that takes place here, from vine to glass," say those behind the winery, summing up the value of its wine tourism experiences.

More information:

Address: Cordel del Puerto a El Quejigal, s/n, 29400 Ronda, Málaga.

Website: www.bodegasexcelencia.com

Email: ronda@bodegasexcelencia.com

Opening hours: open every day, including Saturdays and Sundays, from 11am to 3pm.

Contact and reservations: +34 628 11 55 61.