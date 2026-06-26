Rick Astley on why he chose to quit pop stardom before 'somebody threw me out the back door'

Rick Astley on stage in a file photo of a previous concert in Spain; in recent years he has enjoyed a massive resurgence.

Dilip Kuner Malaga 26/06/2026 a las 02:00h.

In 1987, an 11-year-old-looking kid with a surprisingly deep, soul-infused voice took over the global music charts, wearing a raincoat he happened to have in his bag.

Today, that kid is entering his sixties, but Rick Astley's undeniable charm and humour remain. If anything, his relevance has grown, fuelled by an internet phenomenon he embraces with a giant smile - and which has granted him a legendary status.

As he prepares to bring his timeless catalogue to Spain, starting with a headline slot at Marbella's Starlite festival, Astley talks to SUR in English, looking back at the whirlwind years of his youth and the heavy burnout that caused him to walk away from it all at the very peak of his powers.

“I definitely play the old favourites every single time. I wouldn't dream of not doing that”

His rise to fame under the pop machine that was Stock, Aitken and Waterman is well-documented, but the singer is quick to dismantle the myth of the “overnight sensation”. He recalls his humble beginnings as a “tape boy” in the studio before his own music took wings.

“I was seeing all these hit records being made month after month after month,” he shares. “I guess in a way you could say I was in the right place to have a hit record... But you still can't predict that.”

Even when Never Gonna Give You Up was recorded, success wasn't guaranteed. Rick recalls that the industry wasn't entirely ready for him at first.

“They weren't convinced by the fact that I looked about 11 years old, but didn't sound that way,” he laughs, adding with characteristic modesty: “There's probably some truth in that I should have stayed behind the drums as a kid, to be honest. If I'd looked really suave and sophisticated and like, you know, a super good-looking, almost model-type sort of geezer, I don't think it would have worked.”

That unfiltered charm extended directly to his iconic music video. “In that first video, I'm wearing the clothes that I brought to the video, it wasn't styled that way. I wore a raincoat because I had a raincoat in my bag,” he reveals.

Legendary video

Decades later, that same video has achieved legendary status online through the global 'Rickrolling' phenomenon - where a surprise clip of his first video was hidden in innocuous links sent by email.

It is a legacy Rick embraces with a smile, noting that nobody, not even his producers, could have predicted the video's timelessness. “I wasn't worried that Rickrolling would turn my music into a joke because it was already pretty funny anyway,” he smiles.

At the peak of his initial success in the late 1980s to early 1990s - eight UK top ten hits including two number ones - Rick made the decision to step away from stardom to focus on his family.

A gruelling schedule had left him feeling more like a “travelling salesman” than an artist. “I was just empty,” he shares. “I thought, you know what, maybe now is the time to just quit. I'm going to walk out the front door before somebody throws me out the back door, do you know what I mean?”

Reflecting on the mental switch required to leave it all behind, Rick admits it wasn't a clean break. “It's difficult for a lot of reasons... in everyone else's eyes, you're still that dude. You may have hung up your jacket but the guy in the pub still recognises you as 'that man'.” During this extended break from pop stardom, he attempted to transition behind the scenes, though he explains his efforts with typical self-effacing honesty.

“I wasn't worried that Rickrolling would turn my music into a joke because it was already pretty funny anyway”

“I tried to be a songwriter and producer for other people but I didn't have the chops for it. I didn't have the mental capacity for it either, to be honest,” he confesses.

“Coupled with the fact that I just wasn't good enough to write songs for other people and write hits for people. I tried to do that for some years, but got nowhere... I think I was really burnt out.”

Back in Japan

After a long hiatus, it was ultimately the enticement of a family holiday to Japan that coaxed him back to the stage when he was 40. He had been offered some gigs in the country but was not too sure about accepting. That is where his wife and daughter stepped in.

They effectively “made” him do the concerts because they wanted to see Japan beyond Tokyo. He hasn't looked back since, gradually doing more shows and making new music, including number one album 50, named after his then age.

In recent years, Rick has enjoyed a massive resurgence, winning over rock and indie crowds at major events such as Glastonbury. He has famously collaborated with the indie band Blossoms to perform whole sets of songs by The Smiths - one of his favourite bands growing up. He has also been known to surprise crowds by playing rock anthems by AC/DC.

“I learned to play drums listening to AC/DC's Highway to Hell, that album. That's how I learned to play,” he explains. “I played that record over and over and over and played drums to it, and eventually I got my groove and my timing.”

Rick famously was 'accepted' onto the Rock 'n' Roll scene when he was spotted backstage at a Foo Fighters concert in Japan and David Grohl invited him on stage to play Never Gonna Give You Up live - a moment that has gone down in YouTube history with millions of hits.

Versatility

Showing his versatility he has even performed sets of old Sinatra songs that his dad loved, finding immense freedom in putting on a “different coat” musically.

“I just don't take it too seriously,” Rick says of his current stage presence. “I kind of just remember why the hell we're all there, which is to listen to some old songs from a long time ago when we were kids. And while everybody's noticing, I'm going to throw in some new songs as well.”

Now, Costa del Sol fans will get to share in that joy as Rick embarks on a mini-tour of Spain, starting right here in Marbella at the Starlite festival, before heading to Murcia, Valencia, Madrid and Barcelona.

For the Spanish and expat audiences eagerly awaiting his arrival, Rick promises he will absolutely be delivering the hits. “Let me make this very plain. I definitely play the old favourites every single time I play. I wouldn't dream of not doing that,” he guarantees.

“If the audience, you know, if they're reliving their memory, I'm kind of reliving the memory as well.”

Beyond the stage, Rick and his wife are treating the tour as a cultural and culinary adventure. A self-professed history enthusiast, he spoke fondly of his love for Seville, Cordoba and Madrid. “I'd like to spend more time in Granada as well.”

But it is Spain's world-famous cuisine that truly dictates the itinerary. “Food-wise, I think Spain is amazing. My wife and I almost build my whole tour schedule around restaurants,” he confesses.

With a few days off built into the schedule, there might even be some long-term planning afoot. When reminded of a previous joke about opening a beach bar when he turns 70 with his wife cooking, Rick laughs: “Quite possibly, yeah. Quite possibly. It's a toss-up between Spain and Italy, to be honest. So, who knows?”

The contest is on. Spain had better impress him this year.