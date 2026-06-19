Marbella has most 'Qs for quality' for its beaches in Spain

José Carlos García 19/06/2026 a las 02:00h.

Costa del Sol councils have been promoting the renewal of their 'Q' quality distinctions for beach services and management this summer.

The respected 'Q for quality' award and the 'S' sustainability awards are organised by ICTES, the Spanish institute for tourism quality, which aims to promote training and improvement in Spanish tourism services, not only for beaches.

In Andalucía, 137 beaches now fly the Q flag. The regional government and ICTES held an event in Marbella this week to highlight the awards.

Marbella has consolidated its position this summer as a national benchmark for tourism excellence, with a total of 19 'Q' quality flags and 19 'S' sustainability flags for its beaches. It is the Spanish municipality with the highest number of beach quality and sustainability certifications.

Among the many municipalities boasting awards, the entire coastline of Fuengirola has also been recognised with these distinctions, as well as the town's port. These join the Blue Flags already awarded to all of the municipality's beaches.

Mijas has also received nine 'Q' and 'S' quality and sustainability distinctions for all its beaches.

In the Axarquía, the Q for tourism quality flag is flying this year on the beaches of La Caleta de Vélez, Torre del Mar, Benajarafe, Valle-Niza and on the dog beach in Torre del Mar, among other locations.