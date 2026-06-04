Mijas activates its beach rescue service with more than 50 lifeguards

Mijas has activated its lifeguard and beach rescue service, which will operate daily until 30 September from 11am to 8pm, to ensure the safety of ... bathers and users of the municipality’s 16 beaches.

More than 50 lifeguards are monitoring the Mijas coastline, supported by a further 24 staff members, making it “the best-staffed service in the whole of Andalucía”, according to the council, which pointed out that 90 per cent of the staff are residents of Mijas.

The permanent team includes a service coordinator, 40 lifeguards assigned to the different beaches, a nurse, two healthcare technicians, ten lifeguards at accessible beaches with assisted bathing, three lifeboat skippers assigned to rescue vessels, as well as another three personnel who accompany them, and two lifeguards assigned to the coastal path.

In terms of the resources making up the unit, there is an ambulance, three jet skis (based at La Luna, La Cala and El Charcón), and two bicycles for surveillance along the coastal path, as well as a drone and a buggy for rescue tasks. The buggy is equipped with a trauma backpack, oxygen therapy equipment, a spinal board, cervical collar, rescue tube and lifebuoy. The drone, meanwhile, is fitted with a loudspeaker resistant to water and humidity and will carry two self-inflating life jackets.

This deployment has been possible thanks to the new contract launched by the council, with an annual budget of 1.56 million euros. It also incorporates a public address system on the 16 beaches to manage any emergency or alarm.

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