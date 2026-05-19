Torremolinos lifeguards save life of beach bar customer who suffered heart attack

Lifeguards in Torremolinos lived up to their title last Saturday, successfully reviving a woman at a local beach bar (chiringuito) in the popular Costa del ... Sol resort.

The rescue operation began when a Local Police officer noticed the woman was suffering a suspected heart attack within the establishment. A team from the Torremolinos Lifeguard Service was immediately dispatched to the scene, where they found the patient suffering from acute chest pain. She lost consciousness shortly after their arrival.

The beach patrol, who arrived in a Rapid Intervention Vehicle (RIV), deployed an Automated External Defibrillator (AED). Within just one minute of the shock being administered, the woman regained consciousness. A mobile ICU ambulance arrived soon after to stabilise her and provide transport to a local hospital.

Miguel Domínguez, the councillor for beaches, praised the rapid response of all professionals involved, noting that the presence of the AED was decisive in saving the woman’s life.

Beach safety and surveillance contracts

The Torremolinos lifeguard and first aid team currently consists of 23 professionals stationed across 11 watchtowers. Their equipment includes an ambulance, two jet skis, and the rapid intervention vehicle that proved vital in this weekend's rescue.

At the beginning of April, Torremolinos City Council formalised the beach surveillance and medical assistance contract for the 2026 and 2027 seasons. The €1.1 million tender was awarded to a joint venture between Servicios Sanitarios Generales Andalucía and Atlantic.

The service covers 148 days per year with the following schedule:

• Post-Easter to 1 June: Weekends and bank holidays, 11am to 7pm.

• High Season (1 June to 30 September): Daily, 11am to 8pm.

In addition to lifesaving duties, the contract mandates annual rescue drills and environmental education activities. These measures help maintain the 'Q for Quality' distinction held by all four main beaches in the Torremolinos municipality.

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