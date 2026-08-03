The Westin La Quinta Golf Resort & Spa Benahavis, Marbella: the ultimate Marbella wellness escape this summer

SUR in English Marbella 03/08/2026 a las 12:16h.

Summer is the perfect time to unwind, recharge and escape the everyday, and The Westin La Quinta Golf Resort & Spa, Benahavis, Marbella offers an ideal setting to do just that. Nestled between the sparkling Mediterranean and the Sierra Blanca mountains, the luxury resort provides a peaceful retreat just minutes from Puerto Banús, one of the world's most exclusive marinas, with its designer boutiques, fine dining and vibrant atmosphere.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the resort continues to build on its reputation as one of the Costa del Sol's leading holiday destinations. This summer, guests can enjoy a carefully curated wellness experience designed to restore both body and mind, reflecting the wellbeing philosophy at the heart of the Westin brand.

Whether relaxing by the pool, enjoying the surrounding countryside or making the most of the resort's premium facilities, guests will find everything they need for a revitalising summer break.

Stylish rooms designed for comfort

Every aspect of The Westin La Quinta has been designed to create a memorable stay. Its recently refurbished guestrooms combine contemporary elegance with exceptional comfort, creating a welcoming atmosphere from the moment guests arrive.

The resort has 170 spacious and light-filled rooms, each featuring a private terrace with sweeping views across the swimming pool, golf course and Mediterranean coastline. Interconnecting rooms are also available, making the resort an excellent choice for families and larger groups travelling together.

The interiors blend soft neutral tones, natural materials and clean, modern lines to create a sophisticated yet relaxing environment. Every room also features the renowned Westin Heavenly Bed®, ensuring a restful night's sleep.

La Quinta Golf & Country Club: one of the Costa del Sol's finest courses

Golf enthusiasts are equally well catered for. La Quinta Golf & Country Club is widely regarded as one of the Costa del Sol's premier golf destinations. Designed by three-time world champion and Ryder Cup winner Manuel Piñero, the course offers 27 holes divided across three nine-hole layouts, alongside one of the region's finest practice facilities with spectacular views.

Its varied course design provides an enjoyable challenge for golfers of all abilities, from beginners to experienced players.

The club is particularly renowned for the outstanding condition of its greens and fairways, supported by an experienced team committed to maintaining the course to the highest standards throughout the year. This ongoing investment ensures excellent playing conditions in every season.

'Sprunch': a combination of brunch and spa indulgence

The Westin La Quinta has redefined the traditional brunch with its signature Sprunch experience, combining a healthy brunch with the relaxation of its spa. Designed to be enjoyed as a couple, with family or among friends, it offers a leisurely way to spend a morning or afternoon.

Available every day, Sprunch begins with a carefully prepared selection of fresh, balanced dishes. Guests can choose from smoothies and freshly made juices, alongside Mediterranean-inspired specialities such as an Andalusian tomato salad with bluefin tuna and roasted salmon. The menu proves that healthy eating doesn't have to come at the expense of flavour.

The experience continues at the Heavenly Spa by Westin™, where guests can unwind in a 1,500-square-metre Moorish-inspired wellness centre. Facilities include eight treatment rooms, a Mediterranean sauna, aromatic steam room, hammam, hydrotherapy pool and whirlpool, together with a range of hydrotherapy treatments. Fitness enthusiasts also have access to the 24-hour WestinWORKOUT® studio.

Celebrating 25 years of wellness

The Westin La Quinta is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2026, marking a quarter of a century of welcoming guests from around the world. Over the past 25 years, the resort has continually invested in upgrading its facilities, always with the aim of delivering an outstanding wellness experience.

The anniversary celebrates both the resort's history and its future, with a renewed commitment to the hospitality, service and excellence that have defined it since opening. To mark the occasion, the resort has introduced commemorative branding, including bespoke bottles, personalised pins, coasters and anniversary logos on staff uniforms.

Guests can also enjoy an exclusive anniversary treatment, Celebrate 25: The Anniversary Ritual. The experience includes access to the spa's thermal circuit, a 25-minute massage, aromatherapy and a glass of cava.

A leading venue for meetings and special occasions

The Westin La Quinta is also one of the Costa del Sol's leading venues for business events, private celebrations and family gatherings, reflecting Westin's "work well" philosophy.

The resort offers more than 2,000 square metres of flexible meeting and conference space, with rooms designed to maximise natural daylight and enhance productivity. Many enjoy views over the golf course, swimming pool, landscaped gardens and the Mediterranean.

State-of-the-art facilities, attractive indoor and outdoor spaces and a dedicated events team allow every meeting or celebration to be tailored to the specific needs of each group.