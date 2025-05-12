Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Six arrested in Malaga for &#039;disguising&#039; stolen high-end vehicles - 25 recovered worth nearly two million euros
Crime

Six arrested in Malaga for 'disguising' stolen high-end vehicles - 25 recovered worth nearly two million euros

A 'hideout' has been found in a rural area of Marbella in which electronic devices and tools used in the robberies were hidden

Europa Press

Monday, 12 May 2025, 18:24

National Police officers have recovered 25 stolen high-end vehicles in the province of Malaga worth almost two million euros. In total, six people have been arrested. The perpetrators were members of a criminal organisation dedicated to "disguising" the cars so that they could pass as having been purchased abroad.

The criminal operation's first step was to locate the vehicles and install geolocation devices on them. The thieves would then steal them when they deemed appropriate. In addition to the stolen cars, the police discovered a "hideout" in a rural area of Marbella, used for hiding electronic devices and tools.

The investigation began in January 2024 when the officers detected an unusual increase in the theft of high-end vehicles and SUVs in the province of Malaga. Investigations revealed that the vehicles were stolen both from garages and public roads thanks, to a great extent, to a tracking device.

Garage in Alhaurín el Grande

The investigations revealed that, after the vehicles were stolen and after a period of concealment, they were taken to a garage in the town of Alhaurín el Grande, where they would be disguised and modified for subsequent re-registration in Spain and sale.

Once the members of the criminal organisation had been identified and located, a total of five searches were carried out, resulting in six arrests.

The operation led to the recovery of a total of 25 vehicles worth around two million euros. During the rest of the searches, the National Police seized GPS locators, blank keys for cloning, opening tools, devices for starting and reprogramming vehicle control units, frequency detectors and inhibitors, as well as 600 grams of cocaine and more than 35,000 euros in cash.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 It's grilled sardine season on the Costa del Sol and here are ten of the best places to try them
  2. 2 Man arrested for parachute jump in Gibraltar
  3. 3 United nationalities summit in Marbella to focus on the elderly
  4. 4 Malaga province bikers urged to get into gear for a good cause
  5. 5 Costa del Sol blues band offer night of distinct boogie, swing and jump
  6. 6 Famous British green campaigner Jane Goodall brings her message of hope to Malaga
  7. 7 Stress is triggering inflammation in your brain...
  8. 8 Top UK stand-up comedians head to the Costa del Sol
  9. 9 Gibraltar commemorates Victory in Europe Day with weekend of activities
  10. 10 Arty tutti-frutti and Kandinsky sets the tone

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Six arrested in Malaga for 'disguising' stolen high-end vehicles - 25 recovered worth nearly two million euros