Six arrested in Malaga for 'disguising' stolen high-end vehicles - 25 recovered worth nearly two million euros

National Police officers have recovered 25 stolen high-end vehicles in the province of Malaga worth almost two million euros. In total, six people have been arrested. The perpetrators were members of a criminal organisation dedicated to "disguising" the cars so that they could pass as having been purchased abroad.

The criminal operation's first step was to locate the vehicles and install geolocation devices on them. The thieves would then steal them when they deemed appropriate. In addition to the stolen cars, the police discovered a "hideout" in a rural area of Marbella, used for hiding electronic devices and tools.

The investigation began in January 2024 when the officers detected an unusual increase in the theft of high-end vehicles and SUVs in the province of Malaga. Investigations revealed that the vehicles were stolen both from garages and public roads thanks, to a great extent, to a tracking device.

Garage in Alhaurín el Grande

The investigations revealed that, after the vehicles were stolen and after a period of concealment, they were taken to a garage in the town of Alhaurín el Grande, where they would be disguised and modified for subsequent re-registration in Spain and sale.

Once the members of the criminal organisation had been identified and located, a total of five searches were carried out, resulting in six arrests.

The operation led to the recovery of a total of 25 vehicles worth around two million euros. During the rest of the searches, the National Police seized GPS locators, blank keys for cloning, opening tools, devices for starting and reprogramming vehicle control units, frequency detectors and inhibitors, as well as 600 grams of cocaine and more than 35,000 euros in cash.