Sign up to our newsletter Get the top news stories of the day from SUR in English delivered straight to your inbox. COMING SOON!

Tuesday, 12 March 2024, 10:30 | Updated 11:08h. Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

SUR in English will soon be making it even easier for readers around the world to find out what is happening in Spain and especially in Andalucía and the Costa del Sol - all in English. The team at surinenglish.com will be selecting the top news stories of the day and delivering them straight into readers' inboxes.

Sign up for the SUR in English newsletter here. COMING SOON!

And to be the first to read about important events in Spain as they happen, don't forget to allow surinenglish.com to send notifications to your mobile device..