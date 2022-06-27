Sierra Bermeja forest fire finally declared extinguished on Sunday The confirmation from Infoca came at 8pm, after more than 3,000 fire fighters had been involved in fighting the blaze over 20 days

The forest fire which began in Pujerra on 8 June and spread to seven municipalities was officially confirmed as having been extinguised on Sunday 26 June at 8pm on Sunday, 26 June. Four days ago the Infoca forest fire service said that 4,860 hectares of land in Benahavís, Estepona, Faraján, Igualeja, Jubrique, Júzcar and Pujerra had been burned by the blaze, so the final total is expected to be considerably higher.

More than 3,300 fire fighters have been battling the fire, and the operation has involved the use of 142 fire engines, 234 flights by planes and helicopters and assistance from military personnel and vehicles.

It was especially difficult to tackle this blaze because of the steep terrain and dense woodland, and three fire fighters were injured. In the first few days since it was declared, around 2,000 people had to be evacuated from Benahavís, Velerín Alto and the urbanisations of Montemayor, Marbella Club and Benahavís Hills as a precautionary measure.