Shortage of nurses at major Costa del Sol hospital, according to employees who are rushed off their feet and unions

The nursing staff at the Costa del Sol Hospital in Marbella "can no longer cope with the workload" according to unions and professionals. They have told SUR that "there is a deficit of around 80 nurses in the health facility" compared with numbers in Malaga city's hospitals, which also have a low ratio of nurses compared with the number of patients, they say.

"In this hospital there have been cases of colleagues who have been in charge of up to 15 patients each on the night shifts, that is, the entire ward." the secretary general of the union SATSE Malaga, Juan José Sánchez, explained. He added that "this volume of work is detrimental, not only to the health of workers, but the quality of services".

Cristina Rubiales, head of the Unión Sindical Obrera (USO) at the hospital, has spoken along the same lines. "There is a huge lack of staff in all areas. Even now, with the extension of the facilities, it is even more complicated because, as there are no plans to increase the number of staff, the spaces are bigger," she explained to SUR, adding that "the nurses have to travel longer distances, which is complicated, especially when they have to look after so many patients".

"There are times when treatment is complicated; they run out of time because they can't attend to them, or there is a delay in taking certain medicines. The situation is stressful and the worst thing is that we are working with human lives," one of the professionals told SUR.

"One day I had an anxiety attack," said a nurse who has had to take sick leave due to the situation. The unions have also complained that sick leave is not covered and that many have to do double shifts.

A protest is being held at 11.30am on Thursday 15 May to call for better working conditions for nurses in the Andalusian public health service (SAS).

The hospital has pointed out that "the staffing levels are adapted to the care needs and a regular analysis is carried out to adapt them to the daily activity and to the possible increase in demand that may occur," for example in periods when there are higher numbers of patients. They also add that "in the last two years there has been an increase in the total staff of 4.79%, and of this, the nursing staff has experienced a growth of 8.43% and that of the rest of the non-medical health professionals has grown by 6.31%."

In terms of sick leave conditions they say, "Exactly the same labour criteria are established as in the rest of the SAS hospitals."