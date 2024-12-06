When will the shops be open in Malaga and along the coast over this long holiday weekend in Spain?

Retail workers are not among those who will be able to enjoy this long weekend (file image).

Isabel Méndez Malaga Friday, 6 December 2024, 08:20

The first weekend of December offers the opportunity for some people in Spain to take a long weekend break, as in addition to the celebration of Constitution Day this Friday (6 December), the Immaculate Conception falls on a Sunday and is moved to Monday (9 December). This circumstance will allow many to add an extra day to their weekly rest, and the luckiest will be able to enjoy four days off work, from Friday to Sunday.

But in the middle of the Christmas shopping season, the retail sector in Malaga province is not among those who will have this attractive long 'puente' (bridge) weekend. Stores and shopping centres will be open on 6 December (in addition to Saturday 7 December, as usual) and, unlike in previous years, will close on Sunday 8 December. However, they will be back in business on Monday the 9th, despite it being a public holiday for practical purposes.

In Malaga city, the shopping centres Larios Centro, Rosaleda, Vialia Málaga-Estación María Zambrano, Málaga Plaza, Plaza Mayor and McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Málaga and Los Patios will be open the extra days on Friday and Monday. The large department stores such as Carrefour, El Corte Inglés, Ikea, Leroy Merlin, Conforama, and Verdecora, as well as the Málaga Nostrum and Bahía Azul retail parks, will also be open to the public.

Shops with a surface area of less than 300 metres will be able to choose whether to open or not, although those located on Muelle Uno in Malaga city will open as usual.

In the province the situation for small shops is the same, while the shopping centres Miramar (Fuengirola), Rincón de la Victoria, Puerto Marina Shopping (Benalmádena), the El Corte Inglés centres in Mijas and Marbella, La Cañada (Marbella), La Trocha (Coín), La Verónica (Antequera), El Ingenio (Vélez-Málaga) and Centro Comercial CostasolCentro (Torremolinos) will also be open on Friday and Monday.